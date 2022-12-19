2 UAM students win forestry poster contest

University of Arkansas at Monticello second-year graduate students Cassandra Hug of Arvada, Colo., and Alyssa Mineau of Sunnyvale, Calif., were winners in the 2022 forestry research poster contest of the Ouachita Society of American Foresters.

The Ouachita chapter is made up of foresters from Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Scientific poster presentations are an effective way to demonstrate knowledge and skills at the end of a research project. It's also a fast, effective way of presenting a new idea, skill, or concept. The poster presentation usually includes a brief verbal explanation.

Hug's poster focused on tree management decisions in eight Green Tree Reservoir sites -- hardwood forests that are kept flooded for portions of the year to help waterfowl. Her research focused on what trees were most economically and environmentally beneficial in these reservoirs.

Her research is based on elevated plots located at the Five Oaks Ag Research & Education Center near Humphrey. Northern higher elevation sites were found to be dominated by Cherrybark Oak, while southern lower elevation sites were dominated by Nuttall oak and Overcup oak.

Mineau's research was based on understanding landowner perspectives on invasive feral hogs and management to mitigate the effects of their presence across the West Gulf Region. Overall, landowners hold negative attitudes towards feral hogs and want them removed from the region. Most landowners feel ill-equipped in managing feral hogs by themselves and desire financial or technical assistance in doing so.

Robert Ficklin, OSAF representative and UAM professor and associate dean, presented each winner with a check from the forestry organization.

"The OSAF, consisting of Arkansas and Oklahoma members, has a history of supporting both undergraduate and graduate student education," said Ficklin, who was recently recognized as a distinguished Fellow with the organization.

The poster contest during the OSAF annual meeting provided graduate students the opportunity to present their thesis research and exercise their science communication skills with a variety of forestry and natural resource professionals.

"We're proud of how our students represented themselves, the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources and UAM during the meeting," said Ficklin.

"The Society of American Foresters has advocated for sustainable forestry and natural resource management for more than 120 years, and the education and training of future managers and policy makers is critical to that mission," he said.

Lon Tegels is with the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.