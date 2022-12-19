ACLU blasts anti-trespass corner signs

Last month, the Arkansas Department of Transportation began an operation aimed at clearing homeless people and panhandlers from numerous Little Rock-area intersections as part of general upkeep.

The Arkansas branch of the American Civil Liberties Union believes it could be violating those people's Eighth Amendment rights.

The operation began Nov. 21 when the Department of Transportation notified homeless people located at North Rodney Parham Road and Interstate 430 that they had seven days to collect their belongings and leave the area, so crews could clean up trash and mow the area.

Similar operations were expected to take place in the following weeks at the intersection of University Avenue and Interstate 630, and at the intersection by McCain Mall near U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock.

One notification operation had been scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Springer Boulevard/Arkansas 365 overpass, but was cancelled that morning. It hadn't been rescheduled as of Thursday.

According to department spokesperson Dave Parker, none of the affected people are being moved out of the city or to any other location, and no large encampments are being targeted.

But two years ago, a federal judge in Arkansas ruled that panhandlers could not be arrested for asking for assistance. A similar issue is playing out in Dallas, where last week the city was sued for a law that subjects people to fines of up to $500 for standing on road medians.

The Arkansas ACLU had been involved in the Arkansas case.

On Thursday, the ACLU provided a photo taken by a staff member in the vicinity of the Rodney Parham and I-430 intersection on Dec. 7. The photo shows a "No Trespassing" sign, which cites state statute 5-29-203 for criminal trespass, which has varying levels of offense.

"The DOT put up no trespassing signs despite the fact that this is public property," said Holly Dickson, executive director of the Arkansas ACLU, in a statement. "Federal courts of appeals in this country have already found that it is cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment to prohibit unhoused people from staying in public spaces. We, as a state, need to stop trying to criminalize people out of poverty and instead do more to ensure that all Arkansans have safe and affordable housing, access to mental and physical healthcare, education, meals, and other necessaries."

The Eighth Amendment states that "excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted."

"I'm not gonna get into a back and forth with the ACLU," Parker said Thursday in response to the ACLU statement.

"I'll be honest, that's the first that I'd seen that we'd put up any no trespassing signs," he followed up.

After checking with department engineers, Parker confirmed that similar signs had been put up by the Department of Transportation in similar areas.

"I can't say we put up that sign, but we have put them up," Parker said. "Our intent is not to get anyone arrested.

"I can tell you that the reason we put those signs up are in areas of right of way, which we have to maintain," Parker said. "So they're saying we put them in public spaces, I'm saying we put them in areas that we are obligated to maintain. And in order to maintain them safely and properly, we have to give people notice. The last thing we want to do, and anyone wants, us, ACLU or you, is for us to go in and start mowing an area without notice and guess what? Someone's there, and then there's an accident, and that's not going to be good. So yes, we have put up those signs in areas that we are obligated to maintain in order to give proper notice."

In an interview on Nov. 30, Parker said the Department of Transportation consulted with Little Rock, North Little Rock, police departments and other agencies about the intersection effort.

"This is not our DOT [unilaterally] deciding on November 21, we need to do something about it," Parker said. "It's a joint effort, a joint discussion that goes on pretty much year round about what's the best way to handle this and the reason we have to go in and do it, no one likes to be in that position to say 'hey, you got to move.' We understand the predicament everyone's in and certainly sympathetic toward that."

Also part of the operation is Little Rock's homeless service advocate, Chris Porter.

Porter goes out with the department's crews when the notifications occur. He provides information to the people being displaced from intersections about where they could potentially go for help.

"I've been talking with people in those right of ways for years without the coordination with the Department of Transportation, because they're in the city, and because they're in right of ways of the city, not because they're on state property," Porter said.

"My main objective is to connect them to services, some wraparound services to help them to get back on their feet or at least get in a better position than they're in," Porter said. "So I came in contact with the Arkansas Department of Transportation because there was a lot of issues with homeless camps, littering, different parts of the street and those areas of course owned by the department transportation. I included myself in a meeting with them and ... the objective was they needed to make sure that their people were safe and the people were safe on the property."

Porter defined wraparound services as helping with mental health issues, substance abuse issues, finding alternative shelters and assisting with bus passes.

Alternative shelters include the Compassion Center, which has a 200-bed facility for overnight care that services men. It also runs "Awaken," a 75-bed facility for women and children that is application based.

At the time of the interview on Dec. 1, Porter had spoken with 20 to 25 people as part of the Department of Transportation's operation.

While the Department of Transportation isn't moving people itself, one local homeless activist would like to see a version of it.

"I don't know what that looks like or what that could be, what the alternative could be," said Aaron Reddin, founder and executive director of The Van. "Maybe help them move to the next stop they gotta go to."

Reddin then cited a project called the Colorado Village Collaborative.

According to the program's website, it's a tiny home community project that began in December 2020 in partnership with the city and county of Denver to respond to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Village Collaborative now operates three Safe Outdoor Spaces in the Denver metro area.

"They've had good success with that being able to provide some kind of alternative option," Reddin said. "We've gotta come up with something. We got to do something other than 'move, move, move, move.'"