Freezing weather expected Thursday through Christmas Day; snow forecast for some parts of state

Freezing weather is forecasted statewide Thursday through Christmas Day, with some parts of Arkansas having a high chance of seeing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

“If you are a cold-weather person and you love Christmas to be cold and stuff, you’re in luck this year,” Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said.

According to the meteorologist, showers will start early Thursday morning, then an Arctic front will pass through the state during the afternoon and evening hours, will last until Sunday.

Lows are predicted to be in the single digits and teens on Thursday, with central Arkansas forecast to dip to eight degrees. Condry said there isn’t a set amount snow accumulation across the state, but amounts are not expected to be significant.

According to the weather service, light snow is predicted from northern into central Arkansas. The highest amounts of snow will likely be over northern parts of the state, with a possible one to two inches.

“Right now most places are going to start with rain, and then they’ll most likely transition into a wintry mix like rain and snow, or they may transition over to snow completely,” Condry said. “A lot of it depends on how quick that temperature can flip over to that 32-degree mark or lower.”

Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Friday morning. The weather service said below-zero readings are expected in the Ozark Mountains. Breezy, northwest winds will create below-zero wind chills statewide.

Condry said the wind chill will make the already sub-freezing conditions feel colder.

“A negative 12-degree wind chill is possible here in Little Rock, they have negative 26 degrees right now for wind chill value in Fayetteville,” he said.

Wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour are expected Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will bring highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and teens as well, statewide.

The weather service said this will be some of the coldest air the state has seen in “quite a long time.”

“It’s not uncommon for us to necessarily get this cold, a lot of times we’ll see this stuff in January or February – not prolonged, it’s usually like a quick cold snap, and then we’re back to normal,” he said.

The meteorologist said cold fronts like this do happen, just not as frequently.

While highs reached the mid-to-upper 70s on Christmas Day last year, Arkansans can expect cold air this year.

Highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s and some parts of the state will finally climb above freezing on Sunday.

Condry encouraged those that have pets to bring them inside and to keep faucets dripping at night to avoid busted pipes.

He also advised people to bundle up and limit time outside because of the dangerous, cold air and winds.

The Little Rock Compassion Center, located at 3618 W. Roosevelt Road, is opening its warming center this weekend for those who are less fortunate.

Pastor William Holloway, founder and chief executive of the Compassion Center, said the warming center and other areas will be open until temperatures become increase.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served throughout the weekend and turkey will be served on Christmas Day, according to Holloway.