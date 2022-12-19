Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts to display origami flowers folded by state’s residents, maybe even by you





An ambitious display of colorful lotus flowers will greet visitors April 22 during the grand opening of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock.

They will not be typical lotus blooms, however. These will be handcrafted origami flowers that will make up "Art Garden," a community-built installation being created to help celebrate the reopening of the 133,000-square-foot museum, which was formerly the Arkansas Arts Center, after nearly three years of renovations.

There were several inspirations for "Art Garden" says Victoria Ramirez, the museum's executive director.

"It started with a genuine desire to involve as many community members as possible in the grand opening. We are so missing our art engagements with the community, and we thought, well, is there something that they could make that would help us open the museum?

"And then we took inspiration from the park we are in, the landscaping and nature. It's such a big part of who we are."

The origami flowers also provide a symbolic link to the museum's large collection of works on paper, Ramirez adds.

Speaking of paper, which is not the hardiest of materials, the outdoor "Art Garden" will be a temporary installation. Ramirez adds that a spot on the museum's grounds has yet to be chosen for the display.

"We don't know exactly how many flowers we are going to get. We don't know the size they are going to be. We're keeping it pretty open and are waiting to see what comes in and using what the community provides us to determine the exact location."

■ ■ ■

Just exactly how would one go about making an origami lotus flower?

Glad you asked. There are four ways the museum suggests.

◼️ Use any paper you may have on hand and follow the 13-step folding instructions.

◼️ Another way is to use the sun print process to create a photogram print. This method uses a square piece of construction paper, clear tape and flat items like buttons, twigs, leaves, mesh, feathers, paper silhouettes and more to create a print that can be origamied — if we can be allowed to use such a verb — into a flower.

◼️ The prepared cyanotype process, preferably done outdoors in the sunshine, uses precoated

paper and flat items like the ones previously mentioned to make a cyanotype print that is then folded into the flower.

◼️ Also done outdoors, at least in part, the paint-on cyanotype method uses a cyanotype solution that is brushed onto paper and creates a cyanotype print that, you guessed it, will eventually be folded into a lotus flower.

Perhaps you're thinking, "Hmmmm, the journey to beautiful origami lotus flowers seems fraught and complicated."

It's not, and there are several handy-dandy references at arkmfa.org, including folding instructions, a series of videos demonstrating the folding process and the cyanotype methods as well a list of materials and where to find them.

■ ■ ■

"Anybody can do this project," says Patricia Graves, the museum's community engagement manager. "And they can use whatever resources they have available. If they are interested in learning about the cyanotype process, that's a great addition to the origami folding, but this project can be done with any paper you have lying around the house — computer paper, magazine pages, wrapping paper — it all can work."

On a cold, windy afternoon earlier this month, Graves led several Little Rock elementary school children through the origami folding process outdoors at the museum before heading inside to finish their flowers. She and the engagement team have been working with almost 30 school districts across the state and other groups on the flower project.

"This has been a big part of our planning for the grand opening," Graves says. "It's been so great to work with schools and libraries to really get the word out and into as many hands as possible ... and provide resources for everyone to have a moment to make art, be an artist and to connect back to our grand opening."

Suzanne McClinton is the art specialist at Pulaski Heights Elementary.

"I loved the idea that it was community based," she says. "The project itself is really great for the kids to do and be exposed to."

McClinton says she introduced the project as part of Pulaski Heights' STEM Day, and students used materials supplied by the museum to create prints with one of the cyanotype methods.

"Each grade level came in and did their prints in 20-minute blocks, and they loved it," she says. "Not only did they enjoy the process of ... seeing the paper change but they also were thrilled by the idea that it was going to be part of this larger installation that anyone in the state can be part of and that it's at an actual museum."

Having students from around the state involved with the project is a continuation of the Arkansas Arts Center's long tradition of offering visual and performing arts education for children and families, Ramirez says.

"Those types of programs will continue in the new building. This is just a little taste of what's to come."

■ ■ ■

On a sunny September day, 20-25 residents at Parkway Village, a continuing care retirement community in Little Rock, went outdoors and made lotus flowers for the garden. It was a bit of a twist from the normal painting class that the museum provides at Parkway Village.

"It was something very different from what we normally do," says Cindy McClain, who directs activities for independent living residents at Parkway Village. "I wondered what the response would be, but it was very positive."

Museum staff members provided instruction, McClain says.

The flowers created at Parkway were a little bit larger than the size of an adult's fist, she adds.

"It didn't really require any delicate folding. It actually went pretty quickly once everyone got the hang of it. I think we made somewhere between 50 and 60 flowers."

There will certainly be a trip from Parkway Village to the museum once it's open, McClain says.

"I think it's going to be a pretty cool-looking installation when it's finished. Everyone is excited to see their flowers. We want to see not only the installation, but take a tour of the museum as well."

Ramirez, who was involved in a project in the '90s that featured 1,000 origami paper cranes, is keen to see what sort of works come in from the public.

"It was so interesting to see the way that people will take the step-by-step instructions of origami and make it their own. I learned from the paper crane project to not so narrowly define what people are going to submit. I really like origami. It's one of those really beautiful art forms, and I'm very curious to see what we are going to get."

■ ■ ■

Now that you've made your one-of-a-kind, very cool and beautiful origami lotus flower for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' "Art Garden," you may be wondering how to get it to the museum.

You have options.

From Jan. 6-March 24, flowers can be dropped off at these Little Rock area libraries:

◼️ Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, 100 S. Rock St., Little Rock

◼️ Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock

◼️ Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle, Little Rock

◼️ Argenta Public Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock

◼️ Maumelle Library, 10 Lake Pointe Drive, Maumelle.

Flowers can also be mailed to:

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, AR 72203.

A mailing label with the address can be found at arkmfa.org.









