Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Dec. 8-14.

Dec. 8

Robert Brady Arthur, 37, and Merritt Neville Gibbs, 29, both of Webster Groves, Mo.

Evan Kirk Dodd, 24, Rogers, and Kelsey LeeAnn Richard, 24, Springdale

Julian Oliverio Escobar, 57, and Carmen Marie Pineda, 52, both of Lowell

Jose Alexis Flores Rodriguez, 47, and Tammy Lynn Bradley, 46, both of Fayetteville

Dalton Dwayne Huff, 27, and Allison Carol Armontrout, 25, both of Pryor, Okla.

João Paulo Fernandes Preto, 24, and Abigail Kaylin Reese, 21, both of Fayetteville

Sergio Salinas, 40, Rogers, and Jessica Lizeth Contreras Torres, 33, Springdale

Dec. 9

Hilman Abdurahman, 41, and Sabrina Isti Wiana Sari, 36, both of Rogers

Bryan Daniel Gonzalez Gutierrez, 24, and Dalilah Vanessa Sanchez, 24, both of Gentry

Anthony Curtis Kinzey, 35, and Elaine Nicole Gonzalez, 35, both of Siloam Springs

Lary Parpler Moua, 33, and Nhia Kue, 21, both of Gentry

Brayan Ramirez, 36, and Barbara Desiree Jaime Herrera, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Walter Alejandro Rosales Henriquez, 24, and Veronica Marisela Pinto Vargas, 26, both of Rogers

Nathan Cole Shepard, 25, and Stephanie Elia Morris, 27, both of Centerton

Curtis Edwin Stokes, 61, and Terri Lynn Dipboye, 60, both of Bentonville

Max Kyle Wilson, 22, and Savannah Jo Stark, 22, both of Siloam Springs

John Eric Young, 55, Pryor, Okla., and Jennifer Denise Ervin, 48, Wichita, Kan.

Dec. 12

Sivan Aballi, 38, and Tammi Clair Evans, 40, both of Lowell

Brady Lee Moorman, 22, and Katie Elizabeth Garrett, 23, both of Centerton

Aaron Michael Mulqueen-Keith, 38, and Kyler Lane Sims, 27, both of Bentonville

Frank Seo, 38, and Angela Marie Borum, 38, both of Bella Vista

Mitchell Ward Sloan, 35, and Jessica Louise Sturges, 32, both of Bentonville

Joshua Lynn Turnbow, 42, and Hilary Lee Turner, 39, both of Fairbanks, Alaska

Dec. 13

Christopher Keith Allen, 45, Bentonville, and Pamela Kay Denman, 43, Bella Vista

Edward Lee Golden, 23, and Kiki Lynn Hollaway-Pennington, 22, both of Rogers

Alan Arthur Hiatt, 58, and Marigil Matos, 48, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Aaron McNamara, 37, Bella Vista, and Ashley Chantel Mitchell, 29, Siloam Springs

Logan James Pottridge, 25, and Brenna Jean Schmutz, 24, both of Springdale

Jeremy David Rook, 28, and McKinzie Lee Hawley, 30, both of Rogers

Dec. 14

Stephen Andrew Bowen, 26, and Lauren Renee Barnett, 25, both of Cave Springs

William Kirk Cox, 44, and Caroline Corley Waugh, 31, both of Bella Vista

Samuel Lawrence Grubb, 35, and Kayla Rae Turner, 39, both of Centerton

Donald Scott Locander, 38, and Cassie Jean Plunkett, 37, both of Garfield

Alexander Antonio Martinez-Suarez, 31, and Cindy Mabell Garcia-Pichardo, 27, both of Rogers

Michael Anthony Munevar, 27, and Kennedy Elizabeth Kennon, 23, both of Rogers

Martin Andrew Perri, 30, and Amanda Nicole Grass, 33, both of Bentonville