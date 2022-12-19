Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Dec. 8-14.
Dec. 8
Robert Brady Arthur, 37, and Merritt Neville Gibbs, 29, both of Webster Groves, Mo.
Evan Kirk Dodd, 24, Rogers, and Kelsey LeeAnn Richard, 24, Springdale
Julian Oliverio Escobar, 57, and Carmen Marie Pineda, 52, both of Lowell
Jose Alexis Flores Rodriguez, 47, and Tammy Lynn Bradley, 46, both of Fayetteville
Dalton Dwayne Huff, 27, and Allison Carol Armontrout, 25, both of Pryor, Okla.
João Paulo Fernandes Preto, 24, and Abigail Kaylin Reese, 21, both of Fayetteville
Sergio Salinas, 40, Rogers, and Jessica Lizeth Contreras Torres, 33, Springdale
Dec. 9
Hilman Abdurahman, 41, and Sabrina Isti Wiana Sari, 36, both of Rogers
Bryan Daniel Gonzalez Gutierrez, 24, and Dalilah Vanessa Sanchez, 24, both of Gentry
Anthony Curtis Kinzey, 35, and Elaine Nicole Gonzalez, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Lary Parpler Moua, 33, and Nhia Kue, 21, both of Gentry
Brayan Ramirez, 36, and Barbara Desiree Jaime Herrera, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Walter Alejandro Rosales Henriquez, 24, and Veronica Marisela Pinto Vargas, 26, both of Rogers
Nathan Cole Shepard, 25, and Stephanie Elia Morris, 27, both of Centerton
Curtis Edwin Stokes, 61, and Terri Lynn Dipboye, 60, both of Bentonville
Max Kyle Wilson, 22, and Savannah Jo Stark, 22, both of Siloam Springs
John Eric Young, 55, Pryor, Okla., and Jennifer Denise Ervin, 48, Wichita, Kan.
Dec. 12
Sivan Aballi, 38, and Tammi Clair Evans, 40, both of Lowell
Brady Lee Moorman, 22, and Katie Elizabeth Garrett, 23, both of Centerton
Aaron Michael Mulqueen-Keith, 38, and Kyler Lane Sims, 27, both of Bentonville
Frank Seo, 38, and Angela Marie Borum, 38, both of Bella Vista
Mitchell Ward Sloan, 35, and Jessica Louise Sturges, 32, both of Bentonville
Joshua Lynn Turnbow, 42, and Hilary Lee Turner, 39, both of Fairbanks, Alaska
Dec. 13
Christopher Keith Allen, 45, Bentonville, and Pamela Kay Denman, 43, Bella Vista
Edward Lee Golden, 23, and Kiki Lynn Hollaway-Pennington, 22, both of Rogers
Alan Arthur Hiatt, 58, and Marigil Matos, 48, both of Bella Vista
Christopher Aaron McNamara, 37, Bella Vista, and Ashley Chantel Mitchell, 29, Siloam Springs
Logan James Pottridge, 25, and Brenna Jean Schmutz, 24, both of Springdale
Jeremy David Rook, 28, and McKinzie Lee Hawley, 30, both of Rogers
Dec. 14
Stephen Andrew Bowen, 26, and Lauren Renee Barnett, 25, both of Cave Springs
William Kirk Cox, 44, and Caroline Corley Waugh, 31, both of Bella Vista
Samuel Lawrence Grubb, 35, and Kayla Rae Turner, 39, both of Centerton
Donald Scott Locander, 38, and Cassie Jean Plunkett, 37, both of Garfield
Alexander Antonio Martinez-Suarez, 31, and Cindy Mabell Garcia-Pichardo, 27, both of Rogers
Michael Anthony Munevar, 27, and Kennedy Elizabeth Kennon, 23, both of Rogers
Martin Andrew Perri, 30, and Amanda Nicole Grass, 33, both of Bentonville