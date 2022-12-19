Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Dec. 5

16 General Store

180 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rodent droppings are present on the counter under the handwashing sink.

Cave Springs Coffee By JoyHous

137 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: A package of raw chicken and a carton of raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Prep room handwash sink did not have a sign. Plastic tableware was being stored in the self-service area with the food side up.

Dave & Buster's

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Bldg. 600, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels at handsink in kitchen. Queso being held at 109 degrees and marinara being held at 111 degrees in steam table.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food being stored on floor of walk-in freezer.

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suites B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: No hand soap at the kitchen handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Employee eating in the warewashing area. The menu lacks asterisking by the food items.

Dollar General Store

548 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Men's restroom did not have a handwash sign. Ladies room does not have a covered trash can. Posted permit expired 10/31/2022.

El Rinconcito Catering

1803 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers

Critical violations: Soups made yesterday were not covered after completing cooling.

Noncritical violations: None

El Rinconcito Restaurant

1803 S. Eighth St., Suite 10, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plastic grocery sacks used to store cooled rice in refrigerator.

May's Street Wok

210 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee preparing food was wearing a copper bracelet and a string bracelet. The posted permit expired 09/30/2020.

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Boxes of gravy mix stored on the kitchen floor.

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Sunshine Montessori Infant-Toddler Center

2124 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Package of sliced turkey date-marked as opened on 11/16.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the transitional room refrigerator. Permit posted is expired.

Super Mercado Taranda

1618 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Three bottles of residential-use flying insect spray and two bottles of boric acid powder for residential use found on water heater in back produce area. Water hose hooked to handsink.

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of dust on fans in walk-in cooler. Accumulation of dust on vent slats at bottom of cold unit in antojitos.

Supermercado La Villita

300 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge who is a certified food protection manager. Swinging doors between prep areas, storage areas and public access parts of the grocery store have food accumulation.

Walmart Market - Deli/Bakery

935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Presliced deli meat not at 41 degrees or below. Turkey 48 degrees and salami 48 degrees. Meats and cheeses on the top shelf and the bulk packaged meats unopened on display are not at 41 degrees or below. Sundried chicken, 48 degrees; roast beef, 50 degrees; turkey, 49 degree; and cheese, 52 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Dec. 6

Copper And Cream Catering

225 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: To-go prepackaged meals did not have a list of ingredients or information regarding major allergens.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Beaver Lake Bistro

14528 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: To-go products stored in boxes on the floor.

Bomb BBQ

19956 Rocky Branch Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Encarnacion Meat Market, Inc.

1910 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager certificate available during inspection.

Half Baked Goodness

3939 S. Grand Ave., Suite D100, Rogers

Critical violations: No sanitizer detected in three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Honey Wheat Bakery

225 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Packages of deli meat in the deli display case were not date-marked with a discard date. Cookies and other desserts prepackaged in the facility and provided as grab-and-go items did not have a list of ingredients or information regarding major allergens.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

884 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: On salad bar, diced boiled egg and cottage cheese were 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation available that at least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service is a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Kum & Go

3610 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employees prepping food are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Microtel Inn & Suites

909 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Whole apples uncovered in fruit basket.

Ozark Adventist Academy

20997 Dawn Hill East Road, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility did not have a dish machine maximum registering thermometer or test strips for hot water sanitizing dish machines.

Pour Jon's Coffee And Vinyl

516-2 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Foods checked in the bottom of the prep table are at 42 degrees. Foods may have been out during assembling customer orders. Items are date-marked, but day-one is the day food is prepared. Wet wiping cloths in use not stored in sanitizer.

Romina's Bakery

1900 S. First St., Suite 3, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available.

Schlotzsky's

400 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces prior to opening.

Noncritical violations: General manager has certified food manager just doesn't have the certificate on location at this time. Clean all surfaces prior to opening.

Tacos 4 Life

4195 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Squeeze bottles near grill and on prep tables not labeled with common name of food. Plugs missing in walls of walk-in cooler.

The Downtown Bakery

118 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands after coming into the kitchen prior to handling clean dishes.

Noncritical violations: Employee has attended and passed a certified food manger course. Provide a copy of certificate.

The King Burrito

903 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: No soap at handsink from wall dispenser.

Noncritical violations: Food splashes and some black growth on walls in walk-in refrigerator. Food debris and crumbs on shelves.

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Carton of raw shell eggs stored on a wire shelf over ready-to-eat food. Some black debris in the ice machine. Chicken in prep table refrigerator at 47 degrees and pico de gallo at 48 degrees in the prep table.

Yumbalaya

2420 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer.

Dec. 7

Ace Sushi @John Brown University

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food in the prep table is not being held at 41 degrees or below. Tempura shrimp 51 degrees, seaweed salad 42 degrees, sauce 44 degrees, sushi 48 degrees. Employee that completed the HACCP log did not complete it accurately. Employee put someone else's initials on the log instead of his own.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No thermometer in the preparation table.

Blake Street House

301 S.W. E St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Missing paper towels at bar handwash sink. Dish machine in kitchen area only reached 155 degrees on maximum registering thermometer. No consumer advisory indicated for steaks.

Noncritical violations: Unable to locate quat test strips.

California Cafe

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Left side of the prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Right side of the customer grab-and-go case is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Products stacked too far back, possibly restricting air flow. Ambient temperature reading 49 degrees. The fourth shelf from the top has very little air flow. Temperatures on this shelf were the highest.

Noncritical violations: Items are date-marked but the use-by date exceeds the seven days allowed. Interior of the cappuccino machine is visibly dirty.

Eat My Catfish

2011 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 440, Rogers

Critical violations: Mechanical dish machine not sanitizing. Dish simulating thermometer reaching 126 degrees and no chemical sanitizer detected.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer detected in cloth bucket. Scoop being kept in rice in drawer with handle touching food.

Element By Westin

3401 Medlin Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No testing device for heat sanitizing dish machine.

Ground Floor Coffee

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands after picking up dropped items from the floor. Hand mop in front of the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Using activated charcoal in a coffee beverage. Instructions for drinks say to use one teaspoon. Employee used a tablespoon utensil which exceeds the labeling instructions. Cases of cups and other items on the floor in the storage area. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Plug in the three-compartment sink does not hold water. Door on the right side restroom is not self-closing.

Mi Tienda Supermarket, Inc.

875 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Heat source in the front of the pan for chicharrons is not working and is not keeping food hot. Chicharrons 113 degrees in front, 147 degrees in back under working heat source. The Pepsi case where the cream is stored is not holding at 41 degrees or below. Cream is 43 degrees. The right side of the customer case where the hot dogs, bacon and chorizo is stored is not keeping food at 41 degrees or below. No date-marking on ham, salsa, grease.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No thermometers in the refrigerator with the franks or crema. Containers of rice and milk, flan, cake not labeled with ingredients or where the items were prepared. Glass in the meat case is cracked all the way across the door. There is packing tape covering the crack. This is an ongoing violation. Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid."

The Courtyard By Marriott

1001 McClain Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some black debris inside the ice machine. Hamburgers and meatballs with a date-marking of 11-28. Paper menu lacks asterisking beside the food item. No retail food permit posted.

Wild About Learning Academy

1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Permit expired 06/30/22.

Noncritical violations: None

Wright's Barbecue

208 N.E. Third St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat vegetables. Potato salad in walk-in cooler was date-marked for 11/6/22. Employee had put down incorrect date. Ranch in walk-in cooler was missing a date and prepared yesterday.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager information. Chlorine test strips could not be located during inspection. Multiple cracked tiles throughout kitchen floor.

Dec. 8

Benton County Sale Barn Restaurant

3870 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration not strong enough. Cut lettuce and cut tomatoes sitting at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. Employees wearing jewelry on hands and working with open food and clean utensils. Grease around the fryer/grill.

Cornerstone Academy Northwest

475 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Foods in the refrigerator are not at 41 degrees or below. Yogurt 44 degrees, margarine 48 degrees, ambient 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Employee has taken the certified food protection manager training and has the exam scheduled for Dec.17, 2022.

Crabby's Seafood Bar And Grill

1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: Consumer advisory asterisk not highlighting menu items of animal-derived foods requiring disclosure (raw oysters and steaks).

Noncritical violations: None

Einstein Bros. Bagels

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket stored over prep table.

Noncritical violations: Smoked salmon thawing in water in the sink. Box of Equal stored on the floor.

Hibachi Grill Buffet

102 S. 21st St., Rogers

Critical violations: Cakes in freezer stored uncovered.

Noncritical violations: Wooden rack used for flour storage has bare wood which could absorb more and be difficult to clean. Black film on chutes of ice machine. Grime buildup on doors of equipment that are opened frequently. Some holes have developed over time where mop boards/covings would go.

New Vision Nutrition

608 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee washed dishes and came back to the food preparation area, but did not wash hands prior to making a blended drink. A brush is in the handwashing sink. When asked about it, the employee said they use it to wash dishes. Employee used the handwashing sink to rinse off fruit. Employee did not sanitize dishes/utensils after washing them. Employee said she did not know she was supposed to.

Noncritical violations: Nonemployee was sitting behind the counter in the food preparation area. Employee does not know the utensils/dishes are to be sanitized after washing. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Employee wearing jewelry on wrist. Part of the jewelry hangs down far enough it came in contact with the ice in the cooler.

Salvi-Mex

127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Handwashing sink is full of utensils. Food items prepared more than 24 hours lack date-mark (salsas). Spray bottle with chemical product does not have label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Food employee is wearing rings. Surfaces in prep table, refrigerator have food debris. Food contact surfaces of cooking equipment is greasy. Retail food permit is expired.

Say Si Bon

1 Airport Blvd., Suites 119 & 400, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Drink with a lid stored in the refrigerator over food.

TJ's Pizza And Chicken

4290 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee performed different tasks including taking dirty dishes to dish area and did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Chemical spray bottles hanging on the faucet at the handwashing sink. Sanitizer at bar is not strong enough. Bag of lettuce in the prep table is above the load line for that unit. Top portion of the lettuce is not within allowable temperature. Product below the load line is.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Roast beef in the preparation table at 143 degrees. Item not being cooled properly. Food workers shall wear beard restraints. Plastic mixing attachment has a hole in the bottom where food is getting inside and one of the blades is broken.

Dec. 9

Central Child Care Center

2535 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No irreversible testing device for dish machine.

Happy Donuts

110 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands before handling food after handling multiple items. Employee just put on a glove without washing hands to complete an order for a customer after handling register transaction. Package of ham and unwrapped cooked egg patties on top of slices of raw bacon. Repeat violation. Flats of raw eggs sitting at room temperature. Cooked sausage, cooked egg and sliced cheese not at 41 degrees or below. Items left out of the refrigerator during service. No time recorded for kolaches, boudan, burritos for today's date.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Paint brush being used in egg wash. Brush is rusty and the wood is black along the metal part of the bristles. Paint brush being used in the shortening. Bristles have been melted from the heat of the grill. Using the top of the trash can as if it were a table.

La Pasadita

803 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pan of raw meat over a bag of carrots. Sanitizer concentration is not strong enough.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit is expired. Permit fee not paid.

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Refried beans dated 12/8 in walk-in cooler were at 44 degrees. Fly strips with dead flies hanging over food preparation areas. Bag of onions stored directly on walk-in cooler floor. Used wiping cloths stored on food contact surfaces (cutting boards). Ice scoop stored in ice with handle touching the ice in server area.

Noncritical violations: Shelves and containers where dry goods are stored have an accumulation of food residue.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

3600 Guess Who Blvd., Suite 14, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink was less than 150 ppm quat. Sanitizer coming from dispenser was also less than 150 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Multiple employees preparing food are not wearing an effective hair restraint.

Pollo Campero

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Bag of shredded chicken prepared on 11/29 with a use by date of 12/01 was present in walk-in cooler. Today is 12/9.

Noncritical violations: Tiles broken and pieces missing in front of fruit/ vegetable sink.

Pure Joy Ice Cream Cart

108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No retail food permit posted.

Super 8 Motel

1800 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Frozen prepackaged sausage, egg croissant sitting at room temperature. Milk in the refrigerator is 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink does not have any water. Sink has a hole in it. No thermometer in the refrigerator.

Superbly Donuts

271 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Gravy is at 113 degrees. The sausage and burritos are not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Person in charge has taken and passed a certified food protection manager class. Provide a copy of the certificate to the health inspector. Permit not posted.

The Buttered Biscuit

1403 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Gravy in hot-hold was 130 degrees and quinoa was 99 degrees. Egg base for French toast beside grill was at 67 degrees. Items containing undercooked items like "eggs" must be disclosed to customer by asterisking them to a footnote that states that the items are served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients.

Noncritical violations: Bag of onions on floor in walk-in cooler.

The Smackin Shack

16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Walmart Super Center - Food Store

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on door to meat freezer.

Walmart Super Center - Deli/Bakery

2110 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on doors to deli and bakery walk-in freezers.

Dec. 10

Bill George Arena

1215 Valley Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Using a "scented" bleach for sanitizing dishes.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 5 -- Einstein Bros. Bagels, 1728 S. 46th St., Suite 102, Rogers; Walmart Market - Food Store, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Dec. 6 -- D & J Bulkworks, 140 W. Main St., Gentry; So Chill Eat, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 906 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Dec. 7 -- Big Lots, 210 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Building Bridges At Bentonville High School, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Country Inn And Suites, 4304 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Dollar General Store, 8100 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; First Watch, 5206 Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers; Homewood Suites, 4302 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Medina's Tri Tip Company, 320 N. Bloomington St., Suite B, Lowell; Subway, 2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

Dec. 8 -- Glasgow's Cafe, 411 S.W. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Super Center - Deli/Bakery, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Super Center - Food Store, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Dec. 9 -- Quality Inn, 1300 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs