Broken record

Records were made to be broken, the saying goes. Some are. Even bad ones.

The city of Little Rock had been on pace for months to break its record for the number of homicides recorded in a calendar year. Last week, the record was broken. Little Rock recorded its 77th homicide of the year, surpassing the previous record set in the "Bangin' in Little Rock" days of 1993.

Homicides sometimes get reclassified--justifiable homicide, for example. This happened in '93, when six slayings were so reclassified. One killing in Little Rock this year has been ruled such, and seven more await a prosecutor's decision, the paper reports.

But 77 homicides. . . . We have to fix this.