FBI: Arkansans need to stay wary of holiday scammers

'Tis the season for Christmas giving.

'Tis also the season for scammers scheming.

With the holidays in full swing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is cautioning Americans and Arkansans to proceed with caution when it comes to whom and what they choose to give their money to in the name of holiday cheer.

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans lost over $6.9 billion to fraudsters just in 2021.

During this time of year, the FBI cautions specifically against online shopping scams, fraudulent social media posts and charity scams.

In 2021, more than $335 million was lost by Americans in online shopping and non-delivery scams.

Arkansans aren't immune.

According to reports filed with the IC3, which an FBI spokesperson called just the "tip of the iceberg," Arkansans reported 2,348 cases of fraud totaling more than $10 million in 2021:

• $222,235 was reportedly lost to credit card fraud.

• $135,314 was lost to personal data breaches.

• $1,347,756 was taken in confidence/romance schemes.

"Arkansas citizens, by and large, are a generous people, they give with everything they have, whether it's time or money, and scammers know that and they want to capitalize on it," said FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan.

During this time of year, the FBI tends to see even more scams of the fake charity variety, as scammers prey on people's emotions.

Hagan cited "absolutely fake" GoFundMe campaigns that are shared on social media by people who are in no way "malicious," but "falling into the emotion of, 'I want to help.' ... It needs to be tempered with, 'I want to help, but I want to make sure that this is going to the people that it needs to help.'"

Another FBI spokesperson, Jessica Franklin, said "during this time of the year ... there's like a sense of urgency online. 'Oh, I need to click on a link right now, I need to purchase this right now, I need to answer these questions right now, before this deal goes away."

Hagan added that scammers "are not dumb, they have to be smart. They have to know how to input that sense of urgency, they have to know how to tug at your heartstrings and play on those emotions. And they have to know where their victims or potential victims are looking at, what they're looking for. And they're very good. They've gotten very good at that."

Put simply, Hagan said, "think before you link."

When it comes to potential charity scams, Franklin cautioned people to make sure the organization has a legitimate Taxpayer Identification Number.

A Taxpayer Identification Number is an identification number used by the Internal Revenue Service in the administration of tax laws. It is issued either by the Social Security Administration or by the IRS.

"Any legitimate nonprofit organization should be able to provide you that number," Franklin said. "You can get that through visiting their website or calling the organization directly. And personally, I would not donate to a charitable organization if they could not provide me with that number."