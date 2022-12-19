Flu patients are filling Northwest Arkansas hospitals, health providers say

Health care providers are urging Arkansans to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses, including the flu and covid-19, ahead of the holidays.

Jacqueline Truesdale, chief nursing officer of Mercy Northwest, said the Rogers hospital has been operating at or near capacity for a few weeks due to the number of patients struggling with respiratory illnesses.

Mercy Fort Smith is experiencing a bed and staffing shortage caused by a high number of flu patients, according to Mardi Taylor, senior communications coordinator. Mercy Fort Smith also had nine hospitalized covid patients on Wednesday, including four in the intensive care unit, Taylor said.

Increased vaccinations would help relieve the pressure, she said.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, an independent health policy center, issued a joint news release with several Arkansas hospitals Wednesday, hoping to encourage flu shots before families get together.

"Visits to Arkansas health care providers for the flu are exceptionally high," said Dr. Joe Thompson, president and chief executive officer of the center. "Flu season usually peaks in January or February, but we are already seeing a level of infections well above the highest average peak in the past five years."

The level of respiratory virus cases at Washington Regional Medical Center has yet to exceed the capacity of the Fayetteville hospital, but the "tripledemic" of the flu, covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, could make for a challenging winter, President and CEO Larry Shackleford said in the release.

"I urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get a flu shot now so upcoming holiday celebrations do not put you and your loved ones at risk," Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas, said in the release.

STATEWIDE FLU DATA

Nineteen more people died because of influenza-related illness during the week ending Dec. 10, the highest weekly increase of the current flu season, according to the state Department of Health's latest report.

Forty-eight of the state's 64 reported deaths since Oct. 2 were people who were not vaccinated, according to the department. Thirty deaths were reported during the entire 2021-22 flu season.

The total of reported flu cases since Oct. 2 in Arkansas is more than 15,900, according to the state Health Department report. That number grew 1,700 the week ending Dec. 10 and 2,300 the previous week. Those increases were less than the increases of 2,400 and 2,500 seen during the two prior weeks from Nov. 13-26. About 14,800 cases were reported last flu season.

Positive flu tests are reported by health care providers to the state Health Department's online database. Those numbers reflect only a portion of the state's total flu cases because not every infected person gets tested, according to the department.

The number of visits to health care providers paid for by Medicaid and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has surpassed the peak weekly average from the 2017-2022 period each of the last four weeks, according to department data.

Flu antigen tests, which distinguish the type of flu virus, indicated 92% were influenza A and 8% were influenza B so far this season, the agency reported.

Nationally, 7,300 deaths, 120,000 hospitalizations and at least 13 million illnesses from influenza have been reported this season, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forty-five of the 48 contiguous states are reporting a high or very high activity of flu-like illness, according to the CDC.

TRACKING A 'TRIPLEDEMIC'

The spread of RSV seems to have peaked or plateaued recently, according to Dr. Marti Sharkey, pediatrician and public health officer for the city of Fayetteville.

The CDC reported a decrease in detected RSV cases in the United States for four straight weeks between Nov. 13 and Dec. 10.

Many health officials and providers have expected a more severe season than in previous years. The 2021-22 flu season was mild compared to flu seasons before the pandemic, according to the CDC. In the U.S., the flu was associated with an estimated 5,000 deaths, 100,000 hospitalizations and 9 million illnesses last flu season.

Significantly fewer people have been exposed to flu over the last few years due to masking and social distancing measures, so fewer people have built up a natural immunity, according to Sharkey.

Though flu seems to be the main driver of rising hospitalizations right now, covid infections and hospitalizations are rising as well, Sharkey said.

The state Health Department reported 6,136 active cases of covid-19 in Arkansas on Thursday. About 6,000 cases have been reported by the department in the last two weeks, according to its online covid-19 dashboard.

Benton and Washington counties had 468 and 444 active covid cases, respectively, as of Thursday, according to the department. Crawford and Sebastian counties had 118 and 251, respectively.

Flu and covid infections can be difficult to compare because the reporting requirements vary, according to Sharkey.

The stress flu can put on hospitals can be different than the strain experienced during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, she said. Generally, covid-19 put more stress on the infrastructure of medical facilities because covid units had to be isolated from other health units, she said.

Both viruses continue to impact Arkansans 65 and older, she said. The group makes up the largest portion of the state's active covid-19 cases at 30%, according to the state Health Department.

Nineteen flu outbreaks at Arkansas nursing homes and other congregate settings like jails and developmental disability centers have been reported since late October.

Families should be careful to prevent transmitting flu or covid to their loved ones over the holidays, especially parents and grandparents, Sharkey said.

The flu vaccine and covid booster do not prevent all illnesses, but both have been shown to be effective against the most severe impacts of the viruses, she said.

"The best time to get a flu vaccine and covid booster is yesterday, but the second best day is today."