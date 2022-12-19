Grants aid addiction research at UA center

FAYETTEVILLE -- Center for Public Health and Technology researchers will dive deeper into a trifecta of addiction issues in order to help people, courtesy of nearly $2 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health.

Page Dobbs, interim director of the Center, "received an $800,126 Tobacco Regulatory Science K01 award from the National Cancer Institute to explore social media discussions about policy loopholes, enforcement challenges, and industry interferences with tobacco control policies."

Alex Russell, associate director of technology for the Center, "received a $735,000 grant to conduct a study that seeks to characterize alcohol use disorder and recovery-related exposures on Twitter to define prominent barriers to -- and facilitators of -- recovery, as well to identify targets for later intervention."

And Mance Buttram, associate director of research for the Center, "received a $436,653 R21 award from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to be the first to examine how Gabapentin, an anti-convulsant medication, can be non-medically used in combination with prescription and illicit opioids," according to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Center, part of the university's College of Education and Health Professions, is a "new hub for interdisciplinary research focusing on public health, communication, health literacy, and emerging media and digital technologies."

Because the Center for Public Health and Technology is so new -- only really launching within the past year -- getting "these three grants will be really transformative for the Center, and we're very excited about them," Buttram said. All three joined the Center within the past couple of years.

"We want to reach out and engage with the community even more," Buttram said, adding that the Center illustrates "the university's focus on high-level research and researchers."

UA-Fayetteville has received the highest classification of research activity from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, earning the designation of "Research 1 -- Doctoral University: Very High Research Activity."

TOBACCO USE

Dobbs will explore social media discussions about tobacco control policies to understand how people avoid enforcement through policy loopholes, the challenges people experience when attempting to enforce these laws, and how tobacco industries are trying to interfere with the enactment and enforcement of emerging tobacco laws, according to the university.

Though smoking rates have declined over the past half-century, the tobacco industry has shifted to promoting novel tobacco products -- like electronic cigarettes -- to youth and young adults, and use of e-cigarettes among that demographic has increased over the past decade.

Dobbs is "an expert who has done a lot of work in the field, and [research produced by] this grant will be really informative," Buttram said. The data will help inform recommendations to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding tobacco policies.

Examining social media platforms for this research is "really innovative," Buttram said. Dobbs will "be able to understand in real time how the general population is discussing on these platforms and how they're playing out in the real world."

ALCOHOL USE

Russell's funding is courtesy of K01, an esteemed research career development award funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, part of the National Institutes of Health. His study, "Characterizing alcohol use disorder recovery-related exposures on social media: Content, cluster, and network analysis," will continue until 2027.

More than 3 million Americans ages 18-25 met the diagnostic criteria for an alcohol use disorder last year, and prior research has established that social media use and engagement influence health behaviors, including alcohol use, according to the university. However, social media platforms can also encourage healthy behaviors, such as abstinence from -- or reductions in -- drinking.

As is the case with Dobbs' grant, Russell's will provide "real-time data [from] social media and on its impact," Buttram said. "This is fascinating and important work."

Technology is a key part of the Center, as is a focus on substance-abuse issues, he added. "We want to do research that is collaborative and meaningful."

OPIOID USE

Findings from Buttram's study, "An Examination of Concomitant Non-Medical Use of Gabapentin and Opioids," will help prescribers and substance use disorder treatment providers understand how gabapentin is used in "real-world" environments, then develop screening tests accordingly, he said.

"Limited data show that Gabapentin is used by individuals with opioid use disorder to potentiate the euphoric effects of opioids, but at the same time, data also show that Gabapentin is used to self-treat symptoms of opioid use disorder and physical pain experienced by people who use drugs," he said.

Buttram, currently a principal investigator for a national surveillance study of prescription drug diversion -- the illegal distribution or abuse of prescription drugs or their use for purposes not intended by the prescriber -- has been focused on gabapentin for several years, since learning from law enforcement that they had seen increased reports of diversion of gabapentin, he said.

While it can treat conditions like epilepsy, some use it to potentiate the euphoric effects of opioids, to self-treat pain or to aid in withdrawal symptoms from opioid use.

"We're interested in the combination use of Gabapentin," he said, adding that data from those surveyed ought to be reliable, because the information will be gleaned from individuals in treatment for substance-use disorders. Those "people are very open and honest, they're used to providing information, and many want to help move science forward and [assist] others" by sharing their experiences.