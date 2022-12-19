Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend in 2019

A Greenbrier man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2019, according to a news release from the Logan County sheriff's office.

According to the release posted on Facebook, 27-year-old Morgan Weatherford received life in prison for first-degree murder, a 10-year enhancement for committing the murder in front of children, 20 years for residential burglary, and six years for theft of property. The release said the jury imposed the maximum sentence on all three charges.

During a four-day jury trial, it was found that Weatherford unlawfully entered the home of Rachel King, who was his former girlfriend, by breaking a window in September 2019 in Booneville.

"With intent, he murdered Rachel with her children present," the release said.

Weatherford left the scene by stealing King's vehicle.

According to the release, the investigation was led by the Arkansas State Police with the assistance of the Booneville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Conway Police Department.

Weatherford was in the Logan County jail Monday afternoon. According to the release, he is awaiting transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He has been incarcerated for over three years, since he was arrested the day after the murder.

According to an online jail roster, Weatherford's bond was set at $1,000,500.