• Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan, told reporters that he had a wonderful time during a 35-minute ride with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on a steam locomotive that was in operation during the early days of the Kominato Railway line in Chiba Prefecture.

• Mayra Gallo, owner of a French restaurant in Greenville, S.C., said the man who stole Santa from her Christmas display was "sincerely sorry about it," as he apologized to her with a dozen roses and the jolly figure in hand.

• Pope Francis, 86, who uses a cane to get around due to knee pain, told Spanish newspaper ABC that he has "already signed my renunciation" shortly after being elected in 2013 in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties.

• Sally Buzbee, The Washington Post's executive editor, said technology reporter Taylor Lorenz's previous ban from Twitter "occurred with no warning, process or explanation -- this time as our reporter merely sought comment from [owner Elon] Musk for a story."

• Joel Christopher, executive editor of the Knoxville News Sentinel in Tennessee, said a ruling that allows reporters to question officials about their search for a police chief "advances accountability and transparency from the mayor's office."

• Ross Wilburn, a state representative, announced in a statement that he will step down as chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party and said "whoever takes up the mantle next will guide our party with grace."

• Nancy Anter, executive director of Pregnancy Aid Detroit, said she was disturbed by the personal nature of the vandalism of her organization's anti-abortion center and a board member's home, noting that it was "creepy and it's criminal."

• Thomas Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Ind., should resign even after he apologized for mocking Asian languages because the insults don't "reflect the diversity and inclusiveness that Purdue faculty, staff and students value," the faculty senate's executive committee wrote.

• Joe Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia, responded to speculation that he may swap parties, saying "I have no intentions of changing anything except working for West Virginians, trying to give them more opportunities, better quality of life and basically making sure our country is energy secured."