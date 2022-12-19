Not for scholarships

When voters approved a lottery, the hype was that it would fund scholarships for students at Arkansas higher education institutions. Using the numbers provided in your article, students received an average of $2,615 in fiscal year 2022 (ending on June 30, 2022). The total money awarded was $75.1 million. But that was not all lottery money; it also included $20 million from the general fund. That means that the scholarship net was $55.1 million.

In 2013, students received $3,985 (average). Why the 35 percent drop? The Legislature cut the award amount. Did they think that the cost of higher education went down in the past nine years?

And here's one more thought: The $55.1 million is net lottery revenue, not total. The apparent total lottery revenue for FY22 was $580.2 million. So scholarships get less than 10 percent.

The lottery is not for scholarships but for the big business of gambling.

NELL MATTHEWS

Little Rock

Freedom of speech

In reading Dr. Bradley Gitz's column explaining what the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution constrains and conversely freely allows, I was most interested in his comments related to government involvement. He seems to have failed to include any mention of federal law enforcement's role in preventing the free exchange of possibly negative information regarding one presidential candidate in an election year. Censorship by private individuals or entities is the least important aspect of the Twitter revelations.

It seems Mr. Musk certainly understands the sheer genius in making "freedom of speech" the first and most important amendment in our Bill of Rights. I think that $44 billion purchase price turned out to be a bargain for the American people.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro

Just lock them all up

Well, having been able to sit in on the Washington County Quorum Court on Thursday, I must say people were passionate about not expanding the Washington County jail, especially by the highly suspect source of American Rescue Plan funds. We had a pastor, a pro-bono lawyer, and a charter member of the Quorum Court step up for public comments, along with 12-15 other concerned citizens. After the public was heard, two appropriation ordinances were voted in, spending $8 million and $10 million respectively.

I guess the chant has changed from "Lock her up" to "Lock them up."

DIANA SCOTT

Fayetteville