LR police say fatal shooting Sunday led to man’s arrest

A fatal shooting Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, a Little Rock Police Department post on Twitter says.

Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, the post says.

Shorty has been charged with first-degree murder.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of next-of-kin, Mark Edwards, Little Rock police spokesman, said.

Early Sunday, state police requested assistance from authorities in Little Rock with a homicide being investigated in Lonoke County, the post states. Little Rock police detectives who were notified of a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway "determined the two incidents were the same and the homicide occurred in Little Rock," according to the post.

Shorty is being held in the Pulaski County jail with no bond listed, an online inmate roster showed. Shorty also had a warrant for a failure to appear in North Little Rock, according to the roster.