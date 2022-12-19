• After 11 seasons, two-time Emmy nominee Cecily Strong has said farewell to "Saturday Night Live." A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show's Instagram account posted a cue card saying, "we'll miss you, Cecily." The caption read "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it." Strong was known for impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. During Saturday's show, she broke character as Cathy Anne on Weekend Update to give a personal statement. "I had a lot of fun," she said. "I feel really lucky that I have had so many of the best moments of my life in this place." Strong joined the show in 2012, during the 38th season, and has since gone on to appear in movies, including the 2016 "Ghostbusters," and television shows, like Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!"





• South Fulton, Ga., police announced Saturday a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by rapper Gunna just days after his release from jail. In a statement posted to Facebook, the department stated it had been working with the store to address security ahead of Sunday's event when Walmart canceled. A department spokesman directed all additional questions to the company. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Walmart for comment. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in the sweeping gang case against fellow rapper Young Thug and other alleged Young Slime Life associates. The Fulton County indictment alleges Young Slime Life is a criminal street gang responsible for much of Atlanta's violence and mayhem in recent years. Kitchens and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were among 28 people charged in the case. Kitchens had partnered with hunger relief company Goodr for what would have been the fifth year of "Gunna's Great Giveaway" in his hometown. In an Instagram post promoting the pre-Christmas giveaway, the rapper said he planned to give out $100 gift cards to 1,000 shoppers. All 1,000 gift cards were claimed within hours.