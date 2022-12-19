BASKETBALL

Former NBA star arrested

Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face. Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued. The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night. The newspaper says he has two daughters, ages 17 and 14, but the report doesn't specify which one he allegedly struck. According to the paper, the 6-10, 255-pound Stoudemire confronted the girl and accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call. When she denied it, he told her "You're talking back again," and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding, the report says. The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire's ex-wife, who came to the home and picked up the two girls, their two brothers and then contacted police. The report says that when officers went to Stoudemire's home, he told them the teen had called her mother "because she was sad" and she "was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar." He then invoked his right to remain silent.

Celtics' Horford fined $25K

Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making "unnecessary and excessive contact" to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night.

GOLF

Singh and son top PNC field

Vijay Singh and his son finally cashed in on their 16th try at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla. For Tiger Woods, he happily settled for another great week with his son in the one tournament where no one has a bad time. "It was great being with Dad after working so hard to get here -- for me school, and him just the injury," 13-year-old Charlie Woods said. "Being out there with a great atmosphere and everyone being out there, it was awesome." It felt even better for Singh, the three-time major champion who first played the PNC Championship in 2003 when his son, Qass, was 13. Singh all but sealed it with a 6-foot birdie putt for a 59 in the scramble format, becoming the first team in tournament history to post a sub-60 score in both rounds. They finished at 26-under 118 and won by two shots over defending champions John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) and his son and 2020 winners Justin Thomas and his father.

Rozner wins by 5 shots

French golfer Antoine Rozner produced a brilliant burst of scoring on the front nine on Sunday to win the Mauritius Open by five shots and become a three-time European tour champion. Rozner, who started the final round with a two-shot lead, extended his advantage to five after carding an eagle and three birdies over the first nine holes. Despite breezy conditions at Mont Choisy Le Golf, he held his own over the back nine in making one birdie and one bogey to sign for a 5-under 67, finish the tournament at 19-under 269. Rozner's previous European tour titles came in Dubai in 2020 and Qatar in 2021. Rozner's nearest challenger was Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who finished alone in second on 14-under after also posting a 67 on his 41st birthday.

WINTER SPORTS

U.S. first in bobsled

Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn't forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women's World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love's second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this season; she is beginning the transition from push athlete to driver. Germany got silver and bronze in the women's race. Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker were second in 1:55.05, while Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander took third in 1:55.52. In the four-man race later Sunday, Brad Hall of Britain had a breakthrough -- his first World Cup win in 84 career attempts. Hall held off world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich by 0.01 seconds to get the win.

Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of The United States, celebrate a first place finish after the second run of the women's bobsled World Cup race on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)



