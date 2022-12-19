On living long

Here is a paragraph I transcribed from Ray Bradbury's book "Fahrenheit 451," pages 156-157:

"Granger stood looking back with Montag. 'Everyone must leave something behind when he dies,' my grandfather said. A child, a book, a painting, a house, or a wall built or a pair of shoes made. Or a garden planted. Something your hand touched some way so your soul has somewhere to go when you die, and when people look at that tree or that flower you planted, you're there. It doesn't matter what you do, he said, so long as you change something from the way it was before you touched it into something that's like you after you take your hands away. The difference between the man who just cuts lawns and a real gardener is in the touching, he said. The lawn cutter might just as well not have been there at all; the gardener will be there a lifetime."

When one reaches 80, one wonders what will be left behind when one moves to that Final Address. The Bradbury paragraph describes it as well--or better--than any I've found. I also have heard that as long as anyone remembers you, you live on.

Oh, I know lots of folks 80 or older--and thank goodness, a lot of them are my relatives: Uncle Norval, sis-in-law Janice, sis Carolyn and husband Lynn, Aunt Meda, cousins JoAnn and Jean, and friends: Dot, Gene, Bettye and Betty, Nelda, Pat, Patti, Jean, Doris, Sue, JoAnn, Phil, Sissy, Johnny, Holland, Carolann, Jim, Versie, Anne, Beverly, Curtis Davis. Some on this list are my high school classmates, who are now nearly--if not all--86.

And then there's Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter, Senators Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, Patrick Leahy, Jim Inhofe, Richard Shelby, Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein. And House members Alan Lowenthal, David Price, Jim Clyburn, Steny Hoyer, Maxine Waters, Hal Rogers, Bill Pascrell, Grace Napolitano and Eddie Bernice Johnson.

But 80 is so young, comparatively speaking. I remember back a-ways, reading a book that began--and I paraphrase--"She was an old woman of 60." I was livid. How dare an author make such a statement. How young must the writer have been?

At 60, I was single and raising a 6-year-old grandson. We moved to another county to take a new job, which meant finding a new home, getting belongings trucked down, meeting neighbors, work colleagues, school folks, and those at the courthouse. It meant locating the post office, the grocery store, the school, the church, the print shop, the gas station, the school-uniform outlet--no activity for an "old 60-year-old," right? Wrong.

Living to be 80 and older is, as they say, a luxury that a lot of folks don't and won't ever enjoy. But of all these people I've named, not one of them is sitting on the porch swing or in the rocker feeling sorry for him or herself. Most of them are busy--volunteering, caregiving, going to church, attending activities at the senior citizens' center, weed-eating, mowing, walking, serving on committees and boards, making plans to travel, beginning new projects.

And each of us will leave behind "a child, a book, a painting, a house, or a wall built or a pair of shoes made. Or a garden planted." Or a book published. (Or several books published.) Or a smile given. Or a hug. Or a kiss.

Three years ago, my fourth book, "A Compendium of Journal Jottings: A Sourcebook for Writers" was published. That same year, I sent off the first three requirements needed to apply at the University of Arkansas at Monticello for an online MFA. And on Labor Day that year, I hosted the 65th reunion of the Bryant High School class of 1954.

And may we live and thrive--like some in the above list, and like both my parents did--to 90 and beyond.

And boo on the one who opened his book with an old woman of 60!

Pat Laster is a writer of prose and poetry living in Benton.