OPINION | A WORD: One word matches the meaning of all these clues, Arkansas





Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Your job is to recognize the common word described by all the clues. My job is to make you doubt.

Today's word contains five letters. It can be a noun, a verb or an adjective.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A TV show created as a sample for marketing a proposed series.

◼️ A part that guides a tool or machine.

◼️ In electric appliances, an indicator light.

◼️ An inclined frame on the front of a locomotive for shoving obstacles off the track; a cowcatcher.

◼️ A helmsman qualified and usually licensed to conduct a ship into and out of port.

◼️ A person who flies or is qualified to fly an aircraft or spacecraft.

Our Dec. 12 word was "wrong." You're right, that was our word July 11, too. Obfuscation!

I'll print today's answer Dec. 19, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



