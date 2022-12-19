Pea Ridge students sing for the season during Christmas concert

PEA RIDGE -- It was a melodious, joyful holiday concert by the Pea Ridge School choirs and musical theater troupe Dec. 6 in the fine arts auditorium at Pea Ridge High School.

The production was directed by Sara Beth Eubanks. Traci Hall was accompanist and Alex Mann choreographed the theater scene.

The Pea Ridge Musical Theater Troupe performed "Sparklejollytwinklejingley" from "Elf."

The Pea Ridge High School Choir performed "English Noel" with Maren Christensen on the flute, Bryar Lipscomb on the tom drum and Olivia Moeckel on the finger cymbals; "Bells are Ringing" with Lipscomb on sleigh bells, Maren Christensen on the triangle and Trey Bounds on bells; and "Christmas is Coming" with Lipscomb on the vibraphone and Bounds on bells.

The Pea Ridge Junior High School Choir performed "Cold and Fugue Season," "Festive Hoodie" with Channing Lipscomb, Sissy Nunley, Lilyan Lubbess and Emily Black as speakers; and "Christmas Cartoon Celebration."

The Pea Ridge High School Singers performed "Glow," "Silent Night," "Mary Sat a'Rockin'" and "All I Want for Christmas is You," with Sadie Christensen as soloist.

All choirs joined to perform "Mary Did you Know?" with Kylie Emberson and Jonathan Ortiz as soloists and "A Holly Jolly Christmas."

A student sings Dec. 6 during the Pea Ridge Christmas concert put on by the high school and junior high choirs in the fine arts center at Pea Ridge High School. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)



