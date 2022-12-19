Public art unveiled at Bella Vista library

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Arts Council unveiled three new pieces of art Dec. 10 at the Bella Vista Public Library.

Mayor Peter Christie told those gathered that this was the continuation of a journey that began in 2018 with the donation of the Marilyn Monroe sculpture. Now the city also has the firefly sculptures at the library and the "Journey Oz" mosaic mural at the Tweety Bird trailhead on Little Sugar Trail. Next year the city will get anywhere from seven to 10 pieces of public art, he said.

"We concentrated on the infrastructure and got ahead of the game ... now it's time to have a bit of fun," he said.

Mayor-elect John Flynn said he remembered when Christie told the City Council there was going to be an arts council advisory committee.

"I had no idea it would be so dynamic," he said.

He added many people would look back on Christie's term and remember fire stations, the public safety building and miles of new trails, but they should also remember the arts council.

The first artist recognized during the event was Paige Dirksen of Bella Vista, who created a mural called "Whimsy" in the children's wing of the library.

"My main goal was to create something playful and whimsical," she said, adding she also wanted the mural to be serene.

"I enjoy working in abstract art because I enjoy hearing what the viewer sees in the art," she said.

She said the color palette was one of the biggest challenges because she had to find colors that were playful but not too powerful.

"I just loved talking to people and the kids that were watching -- you never know who you'll inspire," she said.

She added she is grateful to live in an area that supports the arts in general.

Next the group moved outdoors to the front of the library where a mosaic by Bella Vista artist Stevie Stevens called "Wheels in Motion" was installed.

"I'm all about the movement of energy -- how we can change to be better people, have better community," she said.

In addition to traditional mosaic materials such as pieces of mirrors and glass, the art piece incorporates bicycle parts. According to a press release, the bicycle parts were donated by Pedal It Forward and Mojo Cycling in Bentonville.

Stevens said she has been a mosaic artist for 16 years and started doing the work professionally last year.

"I live and breathe mosaic," she said.

She said the piece took about a week -- 40 to 45 hours in the studio -- but added that speed comes with 16 years of experience. She said when she first started as an artist, the same piece would have taken her three times as long.

The final piece, located in the garden, was a steel sculpture called "Mantis" by Northwest Arkansas artists Alex Cogbill and Paul Siebenthal. The bright yellow and orange sculpture bears two preying mantis images broken up into triangles.

Cogbill said he is interested in geology and things in the world people don't normally see. He added that he and Siebenthal work a lot with geometry.

"It was a fun piece to do," he said.

Siebenthal said he is interested in the natural sciences and does a lot of metal work while keeping his hand in the sculptural world. He said for him, the triangular forms relate to the mantis head and the color palette relates to insect colors that communicate danger.

Cogbill said, "We challenge each other a lot. We don't get offended. That's the fun part of a partnership."

He said the art piece took two to two and a half months to create. He said Siebenthal hand drew each piece, and they used a computer to cut out the pieces with a plasma cutter.

While the event was held on an overcast day, he noted, "When the sun shines through, you'll see shadows. It will really pop."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Stevie Stevens discusses her mosaic "Wheels in Motion" at the Bella Vista Public Library on Saturday.

