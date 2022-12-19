Remember the ambience of the original Sim’s Bar-B-Que on 33rd Street?





On Dec. 13, 2008, the staff of Sim's Bar-B-Que plated and served final meals in the diner's original location — 716 W. 33rd St. in Little Rock.

Regulars showed up to chow down one last time behind the bullet-proof-looking green door. They praised the mustardy sauce; the pork, the greens, the cornbread, the potato salad, the baked beans, that sliced white bread, even the baloney sandwich; the beer, basketball and the jukebox blues.

Owner Ronald Settlers reminisced about his mighty pit, which would be making the leap to a new Sim's location next to a Save-A-Lot at Roosevelt Road and Broadway. One admiring diner said grease decorated the old smokehouse like stalactites.

When Settlers' uncle and aunt, Allen and Amelia Sims, opened the place in 1937, it was a simple cinder-block box adorned outside with the word "Sim's" in black spray paint. Legend placed it upon the spot where Arthur Crump once sold snacks, candy and beer. The Black businessman got neighborhood kids playing baseball in the park across the street by providing bats and balls, and semi-professional players would sometimes stop by for a game.

By the 21st century, Sim's reddish brown building sported dark green awnings, a neon sign and that door: "Please! No ski-mask! No hoods! Have hands visible."

A Democrat-Gazette editorial described the "location/shrine": "Twice — in 1991 and 2002 — armed men have tried to rob Sim's only to be routed by a staff member with a .38. Said our co-worker: 'Those people weren't from the neighborhood, I assure you.' Anybody who grew up on Arch Street would have known better."

Settlers said the move had been a long time in the works.

"Before, if nobody brought you over here or told you about it, you wouldn't know we were here," Settlers said. "I'm in the same neighborhood, but now if somebody asks 'Where's Sim's?' the answer is simple: at Roosevelt and Broadway."

Friends and relatives helped ready his new 3,000-square-foot restaurant, which had the most capacious floor space of his three eateries — Sim's had two other locations then, including one on Geyer Springs Road.

In May 2021, fire took down that Geyer Springs location, but diners hungry for Sim's still have 1307 John Barrow Road and that once-new location at 2415 Broadway.

[Gallery not showing? Click here to see photos: arkansasonline.com/1219sim]











Gallery: Last meal at old Sim's







