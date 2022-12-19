School bus crash blocks traffic on Arkansas 367; no injuries reported

A school bus crash caused the southbound lane on Arkansas 367 near Little Rock to be closed Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at Grinde Road, about 1.4 miles south of Little Rock, according to a tweet from IDriveArkansas posted around 7 a.m.

The tweet did not state which school district the bus belonged to.

All lanes were cleared about an hour after the crash was reported, the Transportation Department said.











