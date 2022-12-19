Super Quiz: Bells

1. What is the most common bell used in a household?

2. For what special use is a ship's bell used?

3. This song was originally published under the title "The One Horse Open Sleigh."

4. What question is raised in the fable known as "The Mice in Council"?

5. What song contains the lyrics "Ring-a-ling, hear them ring"?

6. The Leaning Tower of Pisa is a campanile. What is a campanile?

7. What is campanology?

8. Music from Michael Oldfield's album "Tubular Bells" provides the soundtrack for this 1973 classic horror film.

9. Which American wrote the poem "The Bells"?

ANSWERS:

1. Doorbell

2. An indication of time

3. "Jingle Bells"

4. "Who will bell the cat?"

5. "Silver Bells"

6. A bell tower

7. The skill or study of ringing bells

8. "The Exorcist"

9. Edgar Allan Poe