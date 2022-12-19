Three people killed in Cross County crash

Three people were killed in a crash Sunday in Cross County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

State police said Helen Collins, 78, of Wynne, was driving northbound in a 1996 Chevrolet on Arkansas 1 near the Barry Street East intersection. Kameisha Smith, 23, of Wynne was traveling in a 2007 Pontiac south on the highway. Collins was in the center lane, and turned west towards Barry Street East in front of Smith’s vehicle.

According to the report, Smith's vehicle collided with Collins’ vehicle in the inside southbound lane, killing both women and an unnamed minor in Smith’s vehicle just before 6 p.m.

Two other minors were injured in the Pontiac and were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.