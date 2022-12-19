Tipped pass leads to Dallas disaster





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way.

He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn't the time or place -- not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown.

Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not even as a kid playing peewee football in Florida. So Jenkins had one thought: score.

Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

"That's a play you dream about ever since you're 8 years old, ever since I started playing this game, to be the guy to make a play like that for us to get that win," said Jenkins, who became the first player in NFL history with 18 tackles and two interceptions in the same game. "That was pretty cool to do."

Tre Herndon tipped Prescott's low throw to Noah Brown, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched to the end zone to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid -- an NFL record -- against teams from the other conference.

"I was running for dear life," Jenkins said. "My hamstrings about to pull and everything."





Prescott sat on the field in disbelief as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in franchise history.

"Unlucky bounce for us; hell of a play by them," Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said.

The shocker prevented Dallas from securing a playoff spot, at least for now.

The Jaguars (6-8) stormed back from a 27-10 deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, only to see Prescott and the Cowboys answer. Trevor Lawrence drove Jacksonville into position for Riley Patterson's 40-yard field that sent the game into overtime.

Jacksonville won the coin toss and had a chance to win it but went three-and-out. Jenkins' pick-6 three plays later ended the game.

"To end the game on a pick-6, yeah, it's tough," Prescott said. "It's tough. It's frustrating. ... It's tough treading that line, trying to make a play, trying to be aggressive, and at the same time not putting the ball at risk."

Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Two of his TD passes went to Brown.

Lawrence was better. He completed 27 of 42 passes for 318 yards, with 4 touchdowns and an interception. Lawrence also lost a fumble. Three of his TD passes went to Zay Jones. Travis Etienne ran for 103 yards.

It was Jacksonville's first cross-conference win since the 2018 season opener against the New York Giants. The 20-game skid was one of several losing streaks Jacksonville has ended in Coach Doug Pederson's first season.

"We're here to flip the script," Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk said.

For the sixth consecutive game, the Jaguars dug themselves an early hole. They trailed Dallas 14-0 in the second quarter. That lackluster start followed a 14-7 deficit against Tennessee last week. Jacksonville also trailed Detroit 20-3, Baltimore 6-0, Kansas City 20-0 and Las Vegas 17-0.

The Jags rallied to win four of those six.

"When you win games like this, it just builds up so must trust in your group," Lawrence said. "We even said it on the sideline, 'We've been here before.'"

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) runs into the end zone with teammates linebacker Josh Allen (41) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) after Jenkins intercepted a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) and run in for a game winning touchdown the NFL football in overtime, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jackonsville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws an interception pass during overtime in an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown looses a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott that is intercepted by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins during overtime to win the the NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jackonsville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)



Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, celebrates with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) for no gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) catches a touchdown pass against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rushes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) and linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)











