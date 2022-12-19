Tumors keep Oklahoma man from working, so he finds passion in creating art

COLCORD, Okla. -- Brad Hickman has been working to make lemons into lemonade by turning a hobby into a prospective business.

Hickman has had noncancerous tumors in his brain since 2002 and has been unable to work because of his condition since 2016, he said. Hickman found his passion in creating art by burning images into pieces of wood and is now working to turn this into a potential business.

The tumors eventually forced Hickman to give up his career as a physical education teacher in Colcord, Okla., he said. Now Hickman lives with his family outside of Colcord and routinely takes trips to Little Rock for medical treatment for his tumors.

"I started Artistry Creations to have something to do," Hickman said.

Hickman usually burns stuff at random, usually just whatever strikes his fancy, he said. However, Hickman said he has also started doing custom orders.

Over the two years he has been burning wood, Hickman has learned that some woods are easier to burn than others. Soft woods burn easily. The toughest thing Hickman had ever burned on was Gourd, he said.

Hickman said a friend brought a wood burning kit over one day and played around with it. This inspired Hickman to get his own kit, he said. Hickman and his family built a room on the side of their home for him to have a studio, he said.

Not long after Hickman started creating images on wood, people began taking notice of his work, said Hickman's mother Jean Hickman.

He sold his pieces at an art festival and is also a certified vendor for the Cherokee Nation. Hickman and his mother estimate that he has sold around 60 to 70 pieces. Jean Hickman said next year, her son will set up a booth to sell his goods at the Dogwood Festival.

Hickman said he doesn't charge much for his work. Not long ago, Hickman received a large quantity of wood from the widow of artist Johnny Currey, he said.

Currey also used wood as a medium but carved images into wood instead of burning them in, Hickman said. Hickman said he has made a special piece for Currey's widow but she has not yet come to pick it up.

When he is not burning images into wood, he enjoys spending time with his son Braeden, 17, and daughter Addison, 15, who live in Springdale, he said.

The future is up to God, said Brad Hickman. Jean Hickman said it has been a year-and-a-half since Brad Hickman's last surgery but he has since developed a tumor in his abdomen.

"We have been very optimistic with the medical technology and the doctor that we have been blessed to see," Jean Hickman said.

Brad Hickman sees Dr. Ali Krisht at Saint Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute, Jean Hickman said. Having endured eight cranial surgeries, five transsphenoidal procedures, 43 proton radiation therapies and several gamma knife procedures, the family is grateful for all those who have prayed for her son, Jean Hickman said.

"We are very appreciative of the prayer warriors to remember Brad," Jean Hickman said. "Our faith is very strong and we are trusting the Lord to see to any treatment he may have."

Anyone wishing to purchase some of Hickman's work may call him at 479-957-1084, he said.