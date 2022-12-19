Ukraine braces for possible onslaught





KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine is preparing for the possibility that Russia will sharply escalate the war in a winter offensive as Moscow tries to turn the tide on the battlefield and limit political backlash at home, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

Despite suffering severe setbacks over the first 10 months of war, the Russian military is now laying plans for mass infantry attacks akin to the tactics employed by the Soviet Union during World War II, the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in written responses to questions.

Podolyak's comments came as Ukraine's top military and political leaders have been warning in a series of recent interviews that Russia is massing troops and armaments to launch a renewed ground offensive by spring that very likely would include a second attempt to seize Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

Russia has already drafted and is training soldiers who might be deployed in mass infantry attacks, Podolyak said. It is one of several possible threats Ukraine faces from Russia over the winter months, he said, as officials in Kyiv see little sign that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is seeking an end to the war.

"Russia's political leadership clearly refuses to acknowledge the tactical defeats that already took place and grasps at any, even the most illusory, chances to change the situation in its favor," Podolyak said.

Ukrainian officials have said they base their assessments of Russia's war aims on the findings of their military and foreign intelligence agencies and on consultations with allies.

In his comments, Podolyak said Ukraine was taking the risk of a fresh Russian offensive seriously and emphasized that its allies should understand this, too. As Western governments plan for future weapons transfers to Ukraine, he suggested, the equipment should match the future threats.





"It is extremely important that our partners take these risks no less seriously," he said. "Russia is not interested in ending the war until it suffers a significant military defeat and is forced to focus on its own internal political transformation."

Ukraine's supreme military commander, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said in an interview with The Economist published last week that Ukraine was training and outfitting reserves to defend against a new Russian offensive that might come in January, February or March.

"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops," he said. "I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv."

The statements by senior Ukrainian officials appeared to be part of a coordinated campaign to guard against complacency among Ukraine's allies as the Russian army struggles on the battlefield. Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Russia has fallen back in three major retreats -- from the territory around Kyiv, in the northeastern Kharkiv region and, last month, in the southern region of Kherson.

The warnings also appear to be an attempt to counter the Kremlin's efforts to persuade Ukraine's Western allies to pressure Kyiv into a negotiated settlement.

In parallel with the fighting along the front lines, Russia has bombarded civilian infrastructure targets throughout the country, knocking out heating, water and electricity for millions of Ukrainians. In his nightly address to Ukrainians on Saturday, Zelenskyy said electricity had been restored to 6 million people who lost power after a salvo of missile strikes Friday. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said Sunday that neighborhood heating systems damaged in the strikes had been fully restored.

Military analysts say this campaign is intended to demoralize Ukrainians and push the Ukrainian government into a cease-fire that might allow Russia time to regroup and rearm for future offensives.

But analysts who rely on open-source intelligence have said it is difficult to know what is happening at Russian military training bases. The Kremlin said in September that it would mobilize 300,000 additional soldiers and that some are already deployed in Ukraine.

Podolyak said the type of mass infantry warfare Moscow seems to be preparing for would not be effective against Ukraine's increasingly modern arsenal of precision-guided weaponry and surveillance drones. But he said the Russian military leadership had bent to Kremlin demands for advances on the ground for domestic political reasons.

Russian commanders, he said, "diligently maintain Putin's illusion of the possibility of 'victory,' in order to, firstly, maintain Putin's personal power, and secondly, to avoid harsh punishment for admitting loss."

In their most recent setback, Russian forces retreated last month from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson but remain within artillery range on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River. Through the day Sunday, Russian forces fired artillery at Kherson, wounding three people, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian deputy presidential chief of staff, said in a post on Telegram.

In its morning update on the status of the battlefield Sunday, the Ukrainian military said it had repulsed 15 ground assaults on its positions over the past 24 hours and that multiple front-line towns and villages had been targeted by Russian artillery.

Most of the attacks came in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, the only section of the front line where the Russian army is regularly staging offensive attacks. Along much of the rest of the crescent-shaped front line in southeastern Ukraine, Russian forces are in a defensive crouch, building fortifications along new lines after their retreats earlier in the fall.

'DARKNESS AND LIGHT'

Jews in Ukraine waging a "war between darkness and light" lit a giant menorah Sunday night to start the eight-day Hanukkah holiday as tens of thousands remained without electricity and Russia's nearly 10-month war produced new victims.

Dozens gathered in Maidan Independence Square in Kyiv at sundown to light the first candle of what local Jewish leaders say is Europe's tallest menorah. Klitschko joined ambassadors from Israel, the United States, Japan, Poland, Canada and France in a ceremony organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine. They sang blessings under the flames of the menorah, which towered over the crowd and passing cars in frigid weather.

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, a leader of Ukraine's Jewish community, drew parallels to the story of Hanukkah, an eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians more than 2,000 years ago. When only enough oil was available to keep the temple candles lit for one day and night, the oil inexplicably burned for eight days and eight nights -- a feat now celebrated as the Jewish Festival of Lights.

"We are actually now living through the same situation," said Stambler, drawing a parallel with the current blackouts in Ukraine that Russian bombardments have caused. "This is a war between darkness and light."

In congratulating the world's Jews on Hanukkah, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, also noted the holiday's inspiration for his people.

"Those who were fewer defeated those who were more. Light defeated darkness. It will be the same this time," he vowed in a video address late Sunday.

Among those watching the Kyiv menorah lighting was 47-year-old Viktoria Herman, who said the Festival of Lights brought her hope during the December days with the least sunlight of the year.

"There will be light and everything will be fine for everyone. And finally the war will end," she said.

The Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said: "I wish for the people of Ukraine all of that which Hanukkah symbolizes. I wish there was light on every Ukrainian house ... and I wish you victory."

Volunteers distributed thousands of menorahs, candles, printed materials, family puzzle games and sweets for the holiday to members of Ukraine's Jewish minority population.

With the holiday symbolism as a backdrop, Ukraine's state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo said it was still working Sunday to restore electricity knocked out by Russian missile damage. The grid operator said the volume of electricity consumption increased compared to Saturdaybecause of falling temperatures.

Zelenskyy reported that power had been restored Sunday to 3 million Ukrainians, on top of 6 million the day before.

On the battlefield Sunday, Russian military forces shelled the center of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow's biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

Three people were wounded in the attacks, Tymoshenko said.

The southern city and its surrounding region have come under frequent attack since the Russian pullback. Regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said Sunday that Russia had carried out 54 attacks with rocket, mortar and tank fire over the previous day, killing three people and wounding six.

In the city of Donetsk, capital of a region Russia illegally annexed, a Ukrainian attack that hit a hospital killed one patient and wounded several others, the Russian-installed mayor reported on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Sunday that one person was killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the region, which lies along Ukraine's northern border.

In the latest phase of the war, Moscow's forces have been heavily targeting infrastructure serving civilians, such as water and electricity supply lines, compounding Ukrainians' suffering as winter deepens.

Zelenskyy used Sunday's final match of the soccer World Cup to decry war.

"This World Cup proved time and again that different countries and different nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play but not in the playing with fire -- on the green playing field, not on the red battlefield," Zelenskyy said in an English video statement released hours before Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times and by staff writers of The Associated Press.









