USC’s win streak grows to 5 games

LOS ANGELES -- After a couple of close losses in the Bahamas last month, Southern California was looking for a signature win and a boost of confidence.

The Trojans got a big one Sunday, holding off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 for their fifth consecutive victory.

Southern California (9-3) lost in overtime to Tennessee and by five points to Wisconsin at the Bahamas event over Thanksgiving. With just one game left before resuming Pac-12 play, the Trojans wanted to make a statement.

"Our team has improved dramatically since the Bahamas," USC Coach Andy Enfield said. "This is our biggest win of the year by far. We've a young team developing and this showed we can compete."

Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and the Trojans forced 14 of Auburn's season-high 23 turnovers in the second half of the teams' first meeting since 1977. USC scored 23 points off the Tigers' miscues.

"He was physical, he was quick," Enfield said of Ellis. "He played his best game of the year."

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half. USC made nine of 12 free throws over the final four minutes.

The Trojans were up 71-65 with 13 seconds remaining when Auburn made a run. Chris Moore and K.D. Johnson combined to make four consecutive free throws that cut the Tigers' deficit to two points.

Ellis got fouled after catching an inbounds pass. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, leaving USC clinging to a 72-69 lead.

Johnson got fouled and made both to leave the Tigers trailing 72-71.

Ellis got fouled again with two seconds left, and this time he made both. Johnson missed a potential tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

"I'm at my best when I'm aggressive getting to the paint and looking for my teammates," Ellis said. "We're at our best when our guards are flying around, taking charges. We attacked them."

Johni Broome led the Tigers (9-2) with 16 points and fouled out with seven seconds left.

Ellis extended USC's lead to 69-63 with four consecutive points. Auburn's Tre Donaldson made two of three free throws before Tre White came up with a big block of Donaldson.

Donaldson missed a three-pointer before fouling out with 13 seconds remaining. He finished with 12 points. Broome fouled Kobe Johnson going for the rebound and Johnson made both to keep USC ahead 71-65.

Joshua Morgan and Johnson added 10 points each for the Trojans. Johnson made all six of his free throws, including four in the closing minutes, and had six steals.

"We executed well," Johnson said. "We knew it was going to be a very physical game and we had to match their physicality."

NO. 7 TEXAS 72,

STANFORD 62

DALLAS -- Marcus Carr had 17 points and five assists as seventh-ranked Texas, playing again without suspended Coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford.

Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay, and he later ended their long shooting drought at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. Timmy Allen and Si'Jabari Rice each had 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1).

Michael Jones had 17 points for Stanford (4-7).

It was the second game the Longhorns played without Beard, who was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail Monday on a felony domestic violence charge. The woman who called police to his home said he choked, bit and hit her during an argument. Beard's attorney has said the coach is innocent.

NO. 11 BAYLOR 65,

WASHINGTON STATE 59

DALLAS -- Keyonte George scored five consecutive points that gave Baylor the lead for good and finished with 19 as the Bears won the final game of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

George, a freshman guard who has started every game for Baylor, converted two free throws that put the Bears ahead 44-43 with 10:32 left in the second half. Following a steal by Dale Bonner on Washington State's next possession, George hit a fade-away three-pointer for a 47-43 lead with 9:46 to go.

Adam Flagler added 12 points for Baylor (8-2).

Jabe Mullins, back in the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, led the Cougars (4-6) with 16 points off the bench. TJ Bamba added 14 points and Justin Powell 12.

NO. 21 TCU 88,

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY sT. 43

FORT WORTH -- Mike Miles scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and TCU rolled to an easy win.

TCU (9-1) has won seven consecutive games since a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 briefly knocked it out of The Associated Press Top 25.

TCU led by as many as 48 points while shooting better than 50% up until the final minute of the game. The Horned Frogs also shot 50% (9 for 18) from three-point range.

Miles was 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from long distance, with all his three-pointers in the first half. Damion Baugh and JaKobe Coles added 12 points apeice. Emanuel Miller finished with 11 points.

Mississippi Valley State (1-11) was led by Rayquan Brown's 16 points.

Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) shoots a 3-pointer over Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Stanford head coach Jerod Haase gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) goes up for a layup against Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrates after scoring a basket and getting fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry urges his team on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

