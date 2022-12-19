Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Dec. 8-14.

Dec. 8

Joseph Anthony Bieschke, 24, and Alissa Lynn Evans, 21, both of West Fork

Reece Parker Black, 23, and Laney Michell Baker, 23, both of Farmington

Sterling Ray Hamilton, 43, and Jessica Erin Pierce, 43, both of Fayetteville

Donald Glen Mills, 71, and Regina Marie Sims, 65, both of Prairie Grove

Donald Wayne Wiley, 40, and Tonya Cherie Reed, 34, both of Fayetteville

Conner Blake Worley, 22, Lowell, and Kelsey Renee Smith, 20, Berryville

Dec. 9

Matthew Lee Bender, 35, and Brooke Nicole Smith, 31, both of Fayetteville

Kevin Leon Caler, 50, and Latisha Ann McGowan, 42, both of Elkins

Ryan Anthony Callie, 24, Westville, Okla., and Carolina Villanueva Orellana, 23, Decatur

Juan Carlos Carachure, 46, and Cortnie Michelle Balderas, 34, both of Springdale

Giuseppe Cozza, 27, and Scott Hunter Gammill II, 27, both of Springdale

Nathaniel Bryant Craft, 23, and Jane Kathryn Grace Stults, 22, both of Fayetteville

Luis Alberto Estudillo Mendoza, 35, and Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez Linares, 51, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Clinton Dudley Goines, 34, and Kashandra Rayann Saxton, 29, both of Prairie Grove

Justin Heath Kelsey, 41, and Mary Makaila Dycus, 26, both of Springdale

Daniel Lee Mullen, 39, and Sabrina Lavon Newman, 28, both of Elkins

Austin Shane Westfall, 28, Springdale, and James Glenn Childers, 27, Stilwell, Okla.

Zane Blue Wood, 25, and Elizabeth Carol Reed, 24, both of Farmington

Dec. 12

Trenton Abel Austin, 21, Farmington, and Britney LeAnn Ward, 20, Eureka Springs

Melton Shikiko, 41, and Delma Emil, 42, both of Springdale

Sean Gabriel Talley, 25, and Samina Jacob, 25, both of Fayetteville

Aaron Bradley Ware, 25, and Lacy Lee Debes, 22, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 13

Heraclio Roberto Amador Villanueva, 37, and Jessica Alejandra Olivera, 32, both of Fayetteville

Cesar Hernan Carpio Flores, 30, and Maura Ester Aladana Vasquez, 36, both of Springdale

William Jacob Hart, 47, and Mischelyn Dawn Wood, 44, both of Springdale

Jose Luis Reynoso Bravo, 41, and Dulce Maria Luna Saldana, 43, both of Springdale

Dec. 14

Jordan Thomas Blackwood, 27, and Kalee Jolyn Pinson, 21, both of Fayetteville

Jordan Andrew Kemp, 31, and Mikayla Annice Easter, 29, both of Bentonville

Beau Christopher Mills, 47, and Paula Ann Masterson, 53, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Michael Pretty, 20, and Hallie Ann Deaton, 19, both of Fayetteville

Josef William Pye, 27, Wrexham, Wales, and Kynleigh Michelle Bond, 25, Farmington