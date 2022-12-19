Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Dec. 8-14.
Dec. 8
Joseph Anthony Bieschke, 24, and Alissa Lynn Evans, 21, both of West Fork
Reece Parker Black, 23, and Laney Michell Baker, 23, both of Farmington
Sterling Ray Hamilton, 43, and Jessica Erin Pierce, 43, both of Fayetteville
Donald Glen Mills, 71, and Regina Marie Sims, 65, both of Prairie Grove
Donald Wayne Wiley, 40, and Tonya Cherie Reed, 34, both of Fayetteville
Conner Blake Worley, 22, Lowell, and Kelsey Renee Smith, 20, Berryville
Dec. 9
Matthew Lee Bender, 35, and Brooke Nicole Smith, 31, both of Fayetteville
Kevin Leon Caler, 50, and Latisha Ann McGowan, 42, both of Elkins
Ryan Anthony Callie, 24, Westville, Okla., and Carolina Villanueva Orellana, 23, Decatur
Juan Carlos Carachure, 46, and Cortnie Michelle Balderas, 34, both of Springdale
Giuseppe Cozza, 27, and Scott Hunter Gammill II, 27, both of Springdale
Nathaniel Bryant Craft, 23, and Jane Kathryn Grace Stults, 22, both of Fayetteville
Luis Alberto Estudillo Mendoza, 35, and Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez Linares, 51, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Clinton Dudley Goines, 34, and Kashandra Rayann Saxton, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Justin Heath Kelsey, 41, and Mary Makaila Dycus, 26, both of Springdale
Daniel Lee Mullen, 39, and Sabrina Lavon Newman, 28, both of Elkins
Austin Shane Westfall, 28, Springdale, and James Glenn Childers, 27, Stilwell, Okla.
Zane Blue Wood, 25, and Elizabeth Carol Reed, 24, both of Farmington
Dec. 12
Trenton Abel Austin, 21, Farmington, and Britney LeAnn Ward, 20, Eureka Springs
Melton Shikiko, 41, and Delma Emil, 42, both of Springdale
Sean Gabriel Talley, 25, and Samina Jacob, 25, both of Fayetteville
Aaron Bradley Ware, 25, and Lacy Lee Debes, 22, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 13
Heraclio Roberto Amador Villanueva, 37, and Jessica Alejandra Olivera, 32, both of Fayetteville
Cesar Hernan Carpio Flores, 30, and Maura Ester Aladana Vasquez, 36, both of Springdale
William Jacob Hart, 47, and Mischelyn Dawn Wood, 44, both of Springdale
Jose Luis Reynoso Bravo, 41, and Dulce Maria Luna Saldana, 43, both of Springdale
Dec. 14
Jordan Thomas Blackwood, 27, and Kalee Jolyn Pinson, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jordan Andrew Kemp, 31, and Mikayla Annice Easter, 29, both of Bentonville
Beau Christopher Mills, 47, and Paula Ann Masterson, 53, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Michael Pretty, 20, and Hallie Ann Deaton, 19, both of Fayetteville
Josef William Pye, 27, Wrexham, Wales, and Kynleigh Michelle Bond, 25, Farmington