Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dec. 5

Angela's Bakery

2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler - beans/ frijoles at 49 degrees, cheese at 47 degrees, ham at 45 degrees. Using time as public health control for food used to prepare pupusas: beans at 72 degrees, cheese with loroco at 74 degrees, meat/chicharron at 75 degrees. Time control indicated 0800 to 1200 for all the food, and it is 3 p.m.

Noncritical violations: Original bucket of cheese is reused to store other food.

Cargill Units A & B

730 E. Randall Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food items in warming rack have temperature below 135 degrees (chicken nugget 123 degrees, spaghetti meat ball 125 degrees). Individual-packaged food items (cooked fruit, tres leches, gelatin) for customer self-service do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Ceiling in food preparation areas is not smooth and easy to clean. Retail food permit has expired.

Fannie Mae's Kitchen

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks test strips for chlorine.

G's Meaty Buns

2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker screened walls are rolled up.

Holiday Inn - Tiffany Grill

1500 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Molded mozzarella cheese in the reach-in cold-holding unit on the prep line. Pork loin in the walk-in cooler uncovered. The pork loin made yesterday lacks a date.

Noncritical violations: None

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity

320 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Beef in hot-hold steam table was at 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks date-marking on manufactured items. Facility lacks chlorine test strips.

Raspados Mimi's Food Truck

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee donning one disposable glove handled toasted bun and sliced tomato with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Sigma Nu Fraternity - Catering Unlimited

260 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chicken in steam table at 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Manufactured mayo and ranch lack date-marking with the date it was opened.

Thep Thai Restaurant

1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chicken in cold-hold unit lacks date-marking.

Noncritical violations: Single-use container being used to dispense rice without a handle.

Dec. 6

Charly's Taqueria

1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: The oyster tags are not labeled with the last date of sale. Several food products in the walk-in cooler lacking a date (meat products made in store).

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

E-Z Mart

54 S. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area has boxes blocking access to the handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: Shelf for storing pizza slicer utensil is lined with single use aluminum foil backed wrapping paper sheets. Two storage shelving in walk-in refrigerator are lined with corrugated fiberboard. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

El Cerro Grande Mexican Grill

1545 W. 15th St., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Several food items in walk-in cooler lack covers. Pork thawing at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Beverages in food prep areas lack lids.

Jake's Pizza

74 Main St., West Fork

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site. Food employee donning disposable gloves cracked raw shell eggs then proceeded to handle cooked waffle without changing gloves. A wrapped ham bone stored in walk-in refrigerator that was cooked 12/3 lacks discard date-marking.

Noncritical violations: Toilet room used by employees lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Outside garbage receptacle lids are open and there are a couple uncovered containers filled with rain water. Previous issue. Retail food permit expired 6/30/2022.

Little House Of Tacos

1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Some items in the walk-in lacked date-marking. One container of sugar was not labeled.

Mama Z's Cafe

357 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Gravy, mashed potatoes and a chicken were held hot in a hot-holding at 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employees lack food protection manager certification. Front handwash sink by bar lacks signage. Dry storage near outdoor walk -in has holes along the bottom of the wall. Vent hood lacks cleaning.

The Event Group Catering

2418 N. Gregg Ave., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dressings and mayonnaise from a manufacturer processing plant lack date-marking in walk-in cooler. Facility lacks chlorine test strips.

Dec. 7

American Legion Post 27

1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Mechanical warewasher chlorine solution is less than 50 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Three seams in painted ceiling covering in back food preparation area lack repair.

Chick-fil-A

1369 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One handwash sink had multiple drain covers in the basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Einstein Bros. Bagels

191 N. Harmon Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cloths were being used and put on top of a cold-hold unit.

El Senor De Los Tacos Express

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: There are two employees, they do not have knowledge of food safety. Handwashing sink is full with utensils. Raw eggs are stored above ready-to-eat food (radishes). Refrigerator and prep tables ready-to-eat foods are uncovered (rice, asada taco). Food items prepared Monday, more than 24 hours, are not dated (asada, lettuce).

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is not verifiable document about employee being informed about their responsibility to report health issues. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluids. Original container of sour cream is used to store salsa verde.

Hometown Country Store

20983 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler in food preparation area - raw eggs are stored above container with whole green peppers.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoops are stored on top of ice machine. Test strips are not available.

Lonchera Guadalajara

2051 Peach Blossom Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Mexico Aqui Mart

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 8, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in the center right fridge. Bakery goods on display do not have manufacture or allergen label. Pepitas were bagged for resale without a label. The facility was using a bowl and a cup in the self-serve bulk items.

Mi Tierra Supermarket

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suites B3-B4, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged food items for customer self-service do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Over-the-counter medication shall be sold in its original labeled container.

Richardson Center

1760 N. Woodland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink in food prep area lacks hot water.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks certified food protection manager.

Ronda's Roadhouse

504 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Five employee jackets are hanging on the shelving for containers of bread storage in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Teeny Tiny Preschool

10 S. Willow Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area has hand sanitizer, but lacks hand cleanser available.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Retail food permit expired 10/30/2022.

The Gravy Wagon

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged ranch dressing and raw bacon above packaged cheese (ready-to-eat food). Chemical sanitizer is not available a time of the inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Tokyo House

1818 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee after manually prewashing dirty dishes proceeded to handle clean dishes from mechanical warewasher without handwashing between tasks.

Noncritical violations: Outside waste oil receptacle lid is open.

Tyson Foods - SC Cafeteria

2210 W. Oaklawn Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: There was no hot water in the kitchen at the time of inspection, maintenance did not turn back on the hot water after fixing a faucet. The cold-holding unit at the grill area on the buffet line is holding foods at 56 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

U Of A Club Red @ Brough Commons

1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Front handwash sink lacks signage.

Noncritical violations: None

Slim Chickens @ Brough Commons

1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink lacks signage in food prep area.

Noncritical violations: None

Dec. 8

Acambaro Mexican Restaurant

2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks employee with food protection manager certification.

Blu Fin Sushi & Bar

4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Cooked rice held at room temperature of 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Frishi's Funnels And Fare

2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

KJ Sushi And Korean BBQ

3223 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food stored in containers on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Chili flakes and alcohol not in original package were not labeled with common name. Containers of flour and rice had bowls being used to dispense the product and were stored inside food containers.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwash sink in bakery area being used to wash a cutting board.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks certified food protection manager. Rice, beans and macaroni salad lack date-marking. Tres leches cake, pico de gallo, rice, beans, jello, macaroni salad lack labels. Permit is expired.

Project Lean Nation

1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Uncommon Egg Rolls

20653 Chimney Field Road, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Walmart Super Center - Food Store

3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There are some canned foods dented in the lid/seal.

Noncritical violations: None

Dec. 9

The Right Spot

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several sauces not identified with common name out of original container.

Ark-Vets, Inc.

2507 S. Thompson St., Suite 3, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwash sink had cut lettuce in a container in it. Facility lacks sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Ice chest lacks cleaning

Doe's Eatery

316 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The handwashing sink by the food plating area was filled with a strainer of fries. Fries stored under the hand soap dispenser.

Noncritical violations: None

El Paso Food Truck

1904 N. Lowell Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Grub's Bar And Grill

220 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The server area handwashing station paper towel dispenser out of paper towels. Spray bottle with sanitizer lacks label with name of chemical. Insect control device is installed over a food prep area.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks quat test strips. Walk-in cooler has debris on ventilating fans. Permit is expired.

Hammontree's

326 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks employee with food protection manager certification. Permit is expired as of 6/30/2022.

Dec. 10

C4 Nightclub

509 W. Spring St., Suite 250, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray bottles were not labeled. Facility lacks test strips. Handwash sink has leak.

Pachanga Night Club

431 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 11/2022.

Springdale Civic Center

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Hot water is not available in handwashing sinks in bar area. Ice used in beverages is used for cooling juice. Hot water is not available at handwashing sink and sink used to clean utensils.

Noncritical violations: None

Whiskey 101

2127 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Facility lacks paper towels at prep area handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks certified food protection manger. Several sanitizer spray bottles not labeled. Prep area handwash sink is leaking, and ice chest door for beverages is broken. Permit is expired.

Zabana Night Club

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Hot water is not available. Hot water is not available in sink used to clean utensils.

Noncritical violations: Interior of ice machine is not clean.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 5 -- Happy Feet Childcare Center, 1238 N. Center St., Elkins; Holiday Inn - Fountain Court Bar, 1500 S. 48th St., Springdale; McDonald's, 4600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Northwest Arkansas Convention Center, 1420 S. 48th St., Springdale; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli, 3553 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Dec. 6 -- Burton's Creamery, 372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Growing Gods Kingdom, 599 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Saguaro Southwest Grill, 5817 W. Jess Anderson Road, Fayetteville; Tacos Salsa, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, 110 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood - Deli, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

Dec. 7 -- Bougie Buns, 514 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Har-Ber High School - Track & Tennis, 300 Jones Road, Springdale; Jjem Matador, 3412 Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville; Thai Spice, 1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville; Yankabilly Smokehouse, 1413 S. Morlan Ave., Springdale

Dec. 8 -- 62 Traveler - Mobile, 1862 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale; Anderson's Gas and Propane, 1234 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville; Walmart Super Center - Deli/Bakery, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Dec. 9 -- Bordinos Restaurant & Wine Bar, 310 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Cannibal And Craft, 216 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Greenland High School - Basketball Concession, 30 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Lokomotion, 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Malco Razorback Cinema, 3956 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville; The Piano Bar, 230 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; The Smoke & Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Theo's, 318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville

Dec. 10 -- Bauhaus Bistro & Biergarten, 326 Holcomb St., Suite 102, Springdale; Blazin Asian Munchies Mobile, 372 W. Dickson St., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Emma Avenue Bar & Taproom, 111 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Holy Cow, 372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville