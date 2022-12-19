Sections
WATCH LIVE: Liz Cheney to speak at Crystal Bridges at 6 p.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:33 p.m.
Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will speak at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Monday at 6 p.m.

Joining Cheney onstage at the museum will be Caryl M. Stern, executive director of the Walton Family Foundation.

The event is hosted in honor of the museum's "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" exhibition. Previous speakers included former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as Gerald Torres, professor of environmental justice and professor of law at Yale Law School, and chef Nico Albert of the Cherokee Nation.

Her appearance comes hours after the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee, on which she serves as vice chairwoman, wrapped up its investigation of the 2021 riot and called for the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_K4P7bW0kM]

