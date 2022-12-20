10 people arrested on various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Jonathan Pineda, 23, of 1014 Porter Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Pineda was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Drew Bueno, 19, of 1014 Porter Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Bueno was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Crystina Adame, 39, of 20594 Wade Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Adame was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Aquelle Gray, 19, of 770 Lyrewood Lane in Oklahoma City, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Gray was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Randy Chambers, 30, of 109 E. Laura Ave. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with robbery. Chambers was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Omar Alvarez, 25, of 503 Hatfield Lane in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Alvarez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Jose Ibarra, 75, of 10158 N. Campbell Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Ibarra was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Isaac Laikidrik, 26, of 1518 Imperial St. No. 106, in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Laikidrik was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Julius Pulliam, 28, of 209 Lapis Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Pulliam was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Danny Stokes, 49, of 13103 N. Old Canehill Road in Lincoln, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Stokes was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.



