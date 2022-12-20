2 die in separate crashes on state roads

Two people died in traffic incidents Sunday and Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

A Cabot motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning after being struck by another vehicle while in Jacksonville, according to preliminary fatality reports from Jacksonville police.

Billie Barnard, 39, was traveling southbound on John Harden Drive just before 3 a.m., when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Chevrolet also traveling south.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Weather conditions were described as clear and dry.

A Benton man who was struck by an SUV while walking across the 2700 block of Central Avenue Sunday evening died from his injuries on Monday, Hot Springs police officer Shawn Lowrey said.

Jason Reece Givens, 48, of Benton, was walking west across Central from Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., to the other side in a marked crosswalk shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday when he was reportedly struck by a 2004 Nissan Xterra, driven by Jefferson Moore, 52, of Hot Springs, who was southbound on Central Avenue in the left inside lane.

Givens was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs where he succumbed to his injuries and died Monday afternoon, Lowrey said, noting next of kin had been notified.

Lowrey said Moore immediately stopped after the collision, noting the Xterra was only 10 to 12 feet past the crosswalk.

He said no charges were immediately filed, but are pending in the incident which was still under investigation Monday.

Lowrey said once completed, the case file on the incident would be turned over to the prosecuting attorney's office for a decision on charges.