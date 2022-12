Pine Bluff, 1910: "Pinched for speeding: $10.00 and costs." A policeman seems to be in the rear seat of the Locomobile, made by a company that started in 1899 with steam-powered cars. By 1904 the Bridgeport, Conn., company was making gas-powered cars designed by a former racecar driver. It went out of business in 1929.

