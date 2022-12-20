ASU chancellor sets provost search panel

Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields announced Monday the members of a search committee to help find the next provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and research.

The provost is considered one of the top officials at a university, often filling the role of a chief academic officer. The job posting for ASU provost reflects that role.

"The Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Research is the Chief Academic Officer of the university, providing primary administrative leadership, direction, and evaluation for all academic activities and faculty affairs of the University," according to a summary of the position on the university's website.

"The Provost reports to the Chancellor and supervises academic administrators, professional and support staff. The Provost oversees the following colleges: Agriculture; Engineering & Computer Science; Education & Behavioral Science; Liberal Arts & Communication; Neil Griffin College of Business; Nursing & Health Professions; Sciences & Mathematics; University College; and Graduate School.

"The Provost also oversees areas including, but not limited to: Accreditation and Assessment, Arkansas Biosciences Institute, Campus Queretaro, Heritage Sites, Institutional Research, Library, Military Science, Museum, Research & Technology Transfer, and maintaining the university's Carnegie Classification Research 2 classification.

"Minimum qualifications include a Doctorate; experience and academic credentials that demonstrate a distinguished record of teaching, scholarly publications, and/or creative accomplishments that exhibit commitment to academic excellence; and a history of progressively responsible, successful experience as an academic administrator involving both graduate and undergraduate programs, including responsibility for budget, personnel, and evaluation."

The next provost would replace Alan Utter, whom Shields announced last month was stepping down as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and research at the end of the fall 2022 semester. He had been in the position since 2019.

Utter will assume his faculty appointment and take a sabbatical for the spring 2023 semester to prepare for a return to the classroom in the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences.

Shields, who became Arkansas State University chancellor during the summer, is serving as the acting provost while the search committee does its work, Arkansas State University said.

The chancellor has asked the provost search committee to review applicants and make recommendations to him, according to Arkansas State University officials.

The committee has already approved a job description, which is posted online at AState.edu/ProvostSearch.

The search committee members, who represent a cross-section of the university and outside community, are:

• Natan Gomez, student representative.

• Bert Greenwalt, professor, College of Agriculture.

• Matthew Hill, associate professor of finance and director of graduate programs, at the Neil Griffin College of Business.

• Zahid Hossain, assistant professor and co-director of civil engineering at the College of Engineering.

• Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the graduate school and professor of history.

• Amanda Lambertus, chairperson and associate professor of mathematics and statistics.

• Steven Lamm, vice president of economic development with Jonesboro Unlimited, a private partnership organization dedicated to the advancement of economic prosperity in Jonesboro and the region.

• Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, professor of plant metabolic engineering and director of the environmental sciences and molecular biosciences programs.

• Carlitta Moore, vice president of the faculty senate and associate professor of athletic training.

• Asher Pimpleton-Gray, chairperson and an associate professor of psychology and counseling.

• Madeline Ragland, president of the staff senate.

• Ed Salo, president of the faculty senate and associate professor of history.

• Thilla Sivakumaran, vice chancellor for enrollment management and global outreach.

• Melanie Wicinski, assistant vice chancellor for accreditation and assessment.

• Lonnie Williams, vice chancellor for diversity, inclusion and community engagement.

ASU said Monday that applicants with questions may write to the following email address: Chancellor@AState.edu.

The university requests applicants to submit their application for the provost position via the Jobs.AState.edu website, and provide requested materials on the university's job portal. A direct link to the application is RedWolv.es/ApplyForProvost.

Preference will be given to candidates who have applied by Jan. 31, 2023, Shields said in Monday's announcement.