Cheney speaks at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE -- Congresswoman Liz Cheney was the guest speaker Monday at a Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art event hours after the House Jan. 6 committee recommended the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Cheney spoke at the museum's "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" program. More than 600 people attended.

She said the plot to overturn the 2020 election was formed quickly, but described the plot as complicated and sophisticated in some ways.

The nine-member committee accused Trump of violating criminal statutes in connection with the run-up to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The committee unanimously recommended the Justice Department pursue a criminal case against Trump for conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and aiding an insurrection.

The decision on whether to pursue charges against Trump rests with the Justice Department.

Cheney served as the Republican vice chairman on the committee. She said people need to be vigilant so no similar actions happen again.

"We all, I think, on some level get complacent and think, well, that can't happen in the United States," Cheney said. "But it can; it did. Our Capitol was attacked by citizens."

Cheney said the riot at the Capitol was done by people "who, frankly, Donald Trump preyed on their patriotism."

Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, represents Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was first elected in 2016, but was defeated in her reelection bid this year. Cheney is one of Trump's most vocal critics on the Republican side of the aisle.

"He told people, if you love your country, you gotta fight," she said. "You have to take back the country. It was a lie and it continues to be a lie, and every one of us have to reject that."





She urged people to reject his statements and work together to defend the Constitution.

"If we only defend the Constitution when it serves our political purpose, then we won't ever be able to call on it as a shield when we need it," Cheney said. "It is a shield for us."

Caryl M. Stern, the executive director of the Walton Family Foundation, served as the moderator. Stern asked Cheney what she believes people should take away from the committee's decision.

"It was a sad day in many ways, but a day dedicated to the Constitution," Cheney said, adding it was fitting to be at the museum Monday and see an original copy of the Constitution.

Cheney said sometimes it's easy to think the Constitution is not relevant to our daily lives. She said people have an obligation not only to defend the Constitution, but to educate themselves to understand how institutions work and the protections the Constitution gives people.

Cheney said she was proud of the committee, which she said acted in a nonpartisan manner over 18 months of work. The committee members have differing opinions on a range of issues, she said.

"We agree on the most important issue, which is a defense of the Constitution," she said.

She said the committee had decided to go where the facts led them, and it was with sadness they concluded that the facts led to criminal referrals for the former president.

Several things need to happen to ensure something like Jan. 6 never happens again, but the most important thing is holding accountable those responsible for what happened that day, she said.

Cheney said she was encouraged by the mid-term elections when candidates who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election were defeated in races across the country, and she was impressed by the turnout of young people to vote in mid-term elections. She said she remains hopeful about the country from spending time with young people, who may disagree with her on political issues, but told her they will fight with her to save the Constitution.

Jack Reed of Dallas came to Bentonville with his wife for their anniversary. He said they had wanted to visit Crystal Bridges. The couple tried to get tickets, but the event was sold out. They were able to watch online.

"She's one of the bravest Americans I've heard of in my lifetime," Reed said of Cheney.

Reed said he and his wife spent the day driving and were unaware the committee had recommended criminal charges against Trump.

Jeff O'Dea of Cave Springs said he's always admired Liz Cheney and her family for their public service. He said he got tickets immediately after hearing Cheney was scheduled to speak at the museum.

"I was frustrated initially by the Republicans' response to Jan. 6, but encouraged by her courage and resolve to stand up for what's right," O'Dea said.



