Congressmen recognize Arkansans in remarks on House floor

WASHINGTON -- As the U.S. Congress worked to address its final responsibilities of the year, three Arkansas House members took time last week to honor several Arkansans for their accomplishments and impact.

Reps. French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman spoke on the House floor last Wednesday about multiple individuals, including outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman Jr.

In a 23-minute address covering an assortment of topics, Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, thanked Hutchinson for his dedication to Arkansas. The Republican governor is in the final weeks of his eight-year tenure with unanswered questions about whether he will launch a presidential campaign.

Hutchinson's public service career began in September 1982 when then-President Ronald Reagan appointed him as U.S. attorney for Arkansas' Western District. Hutchinson joined the U.S. House of Representatives in January 1997. He resigned in August 2001 after the Senate confirmed him as the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Hutchinson later served as an undersecretary in the Department of Homeland Security from January 2003 to March 2005.

Hill thanked Hutchinson for his "steady hand" leading Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic. The congressman additionally referenced the governor's initiative requiring computer science education and Hutchinson's focus on improving the state's business climate.

"Asa, your leadership will be missed, and your hard work not forgotten," Hill stated.

The Little Rock lawmaker also took time to talk about Hussman and his role shaping the journalism industry. The remarks came with Hussman set to leave his role as publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at the end of the year.

As publisher of the Arkansas Democrat, he purchased the Arkansas Gazette's assets in 1991, ending a 13-year "newspaper war" between the publications. Hussman has received praise for leading the Democrat-Gazette through the digital transition by reserving online stories for subscribers and providing iPads to readers.

Hill noted Hussman's start in newspapers; Hussman began at the Camden News, in which he placed comics for 25 cents an hour.

"Walter's an example of the American dream," the congressman said, "how hard work and dedication to your craft can lead to a long, prosperous career."

Hill also recognized Conway High School teacher Leslee Tell for receiving a Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award. The State Department program allows American teachers to conduct research abroad; Tell, a family consumer science teacher, will teach home economics in Vietnam.

During his remarks in the House chamber, Womack, a Republican from Rogers, recognized two Arkansans -- Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree and Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder -- as they retire from their respective offices.

Crabtree has served as mayor of Pea Ridge since January 1995, during which he has overseen projects amid the city's growth.

"From new sidewalks, parks, and sewer infrastructure to city buildings, walking trails, [and] water lines, his vision has transformed the city," Womack said.

"To me, there is no greater illustration of his success than the thousands of new residents who have flocked to Pea Ridge. It's a vibrant destination, one where people want to live, work and raise their families."

Womack understands the role of municipal leaders; he served as Rogers' mayor from 1999 until his election to the House in 2010.

"My friend, I welcome you to the former mayors club," Womack added.

Helder has served as Washington County sheriff for 18 years. He joined the department as a chief deputy in 2003 following 21 years with the Fayetteville Police Department.

"His heart for service is core to his character. It could even be argued it's in his blood," Womack said. "That point is only further reiterated by the fact that both his father and grandfather also wore the uniform, and I know they would be proud."

Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, spoke about Joe Liles, a law enforcement officer with the Ouachita National Forest. Liles will retire after 30 years with the agency.

Westerman noted Liles' work during this period; Liles received the U.S. Forest Service's Delivering Benefits to the Public Award in December 2019 for leading a rescue operation for a lost hiker in Caney Creek Wilderness.

"Joe's humble nature and hardworking spirit made him a vital part of the Ouachita National Forest Service," Westerman said. "I speak for all of Arkansas when I say thank you for your service and wish you the best in retirement."