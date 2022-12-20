Devo’s disruptive defense sets tone

FAYETTEVILLE -- Davonte "Devo" Davis, the only current Razorback who played in the University of Arkansas men's basketball team's 89-81 loss to Hofstra in North Little Rock last season, helped make sure another upset didn't happen in a homecoming game.

Davis, a 6-4 junior from nearby Jacksonville, played 30 minutes off the bench and had 7 points and team-highs of 7 rebounds and 5 steals as the No. 10 Razorbacks beat Bradley 76-57 last Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena.

"Devo always plays really well on defense and plays super hard," Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black said. "He had a lot of energy before the game, so we knew he was going to go in there and lock up. Maybe even a little better than usual."

Led by Davis' smothering on-the-ball defense and quick hands and feet, the Razorbacks forced 27 turnovers -- more than half of Bradley's average of 13.3 coming into the game.

The five steals matched Davis' career-high against Auburn last season, when the Razorbacks beat the No. 1 Tigers 80-76 in overtime at Walton Arena.

Arkansas' pressure defense resulted in the Razorbacks outscoring Bradley 37-9 in points off turnovers.

In the 10 games Davis has played this season -- he missed Arkansas' 74-61 victory over Troy for a personal reason -- the Razorbacks have scored 231 points off turnovers compared to 112 for their opponents.

"I think Devo's one of the best defenders in the country," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He understands game plans. He understands spacing defensively."

Musselman said other top defensive guards he's coached in four seasons at Arkansas include Jimmy Whitt and Jalen Tate, who both played for him as graduate transfers.

"I think Jimmy Whitt was as good as any college defender I've been around," Musselman said. "Jalen Tate was incredible.

"But Devo is just different. He knows when to gamble. He knows when not to gamble."

Davis has made two or more steals in 23 of 73 games for the Razorbacks and has 86 for his career.

"He puts absolutely immense pressure on the basketball," Musselman said. "He's a player that his defensive tenacity fuels our transition offense a lot of the time."

Davis had two steals in the first half against Bradley that led to five points by freshman forward Jordan Walsh -- on a dunk and three-point basket -- as part of a 14-1 run that put Arkansas ahead 20-8.

"I feel like Devo's identity is being a crazy defender," said Walsh, who scored a season-high 18 points. "Somebody who can really sit on the ball and get stops or play in the passing lanes and get stops."

Davis made a key defensive play at the end of the first half of Arkansas' 88-78 victory over Oklahoma at Tulsa on Dec. 10.

Arkansas was ahead 41-40 after trailing by as many as nine points, but Oklahoma got possession with 24 seconds left and was working to take the final shot of the half and possibly regain the lead.

Sooners guard Bijan Cortez was dribbling, waiting for the clock to wind down, when Davis knocked the ball away from him. They scrambled for the loose ball, Davis dove for it and got control, then Cortez was called for fouling him with five seconds left.





Davis hit both free throws for a 43-40 halftime lead for the Razorbacks to cap a deflating sequence for Oklahoma.

Arkansas stayed ahead the entire second half and pushed its lead to as many as 16 points.

When Arkansas forced 30 turnovers against Fordham and won 74-48, Davis had three steals. He had 3 steals, 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to help the Razorbacks rally to beat North Carolina-Greensboro 65-58.

After Davis started the first six games, he played 29 minutes off the bench against UNCG -- his first game back after his excused absence -- and filled in at the power forward spot when Trevon Brazile suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half.

Since returning to the team, Davis has been the Razorbacks' sixth man, a role he played most of last season when Arkansas reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the second year in a row.

Going into the Razorbacks' game against North Carolina-Asheville on Wednesday night at Walton Arena, Davis is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

In the past three games, Davis has been at his best on the defensive end, averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

"He defensively attacks dribbles," Musselman said. "So every time a guy on the opposition dribbles the ball, he seems to be attacking it with his reach and stabbing at the basketball.

"He's just got an incredible quickness -- combination quickness, strength -- and then reading the offensive player.

"Certainly his defense has created big scoring runs for us just based on when you have someone out on the ball putting so much pressure, it forces the other four teammates to play with the same defensive tenacity."

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith said before the Bradley game that Davis sets the tone in practice with his intensity.

"Every day you're going to see what Devo's all about," Smith said. "I feel like he gets everybody going. He definitely gets me going just to see how hard he goes on the defensive end."

Musselman, a former NBA coach, was asked if Davis reminds him of anyone defensively. He bought up Gary Payton, a nine-time NBA All-Star who was nicknamed "The Glove" for his defensive skills.

"When you think about great defenders, I don't really like to compare players, but Gary Payton always had such an impact on games when he played as a defender," Musselman said. "I certainly think Devo has a similar type of impact from a defensive standpoint, where it creates offense for you.

"Devo has this uniqueness of being able to really create havoc and disruption. Those are two words I'd say he's able to do from a defensive standpoint."