Executive Editor Eliza Hussman Gaines to become WEHCO Media’s next publisher

WEHCO Media Inc., parent company of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will remain in the hands of family leadership with the announcement Tuesday that Executive Editor Eliza Hussman Gaines will become the next publisher on Jan. 1.

Outgoing Publisher Walter Hussman Jr., Gaines’ father, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in the Democrat-Gazette's Little Rock newsroom. Hussman, 75, in October announced he would retire by the end of the year.

Gaines, 35, has served as executive editor of the statewide newspaper since January and was managing editor for the prior two years beginning in March 2020.

She is the fourth generation of the Hussman family to be in the newspaper business, which the family began in 1909. Gaines was the first woman to lead the newsroom and now becomes its first woman publisher.