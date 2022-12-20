Former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel nominated for library board seat

Dustin McDaniel, a former Arkansas Attorney General who at one time sought the Democratic nomination for governor, has been nominated for a seat on the Central Arkansas Library board.

McDaniel's nomination comes from Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, who can name two library board members.

McDaniel's appointment is also pending confirmation from the Pulaski County Quorum Court, which meets tonight.

McDaniel, 50, is a well-known figure in Arkansas government and political circles. He is a former member of the state House of Representatives, serving from 2005-2007, and he was Arkansas Attorney General from 2007-2016.

In January 2013, McDaniel withdrew from the 2014 race for Arkansas governor.

He practices law at Little Rock law firm McDaniel Wolff PLLC.