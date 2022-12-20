Future teammates enjoy bonding time

Four University of Arkansas football commitments participated in the U.S. Army All-American Game on Saturday at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and the event offered a bonding opportunity for the future teammates.

Offensive lineman Paris Patterson and linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. were on the Black Team, while defensive linemen Quincy Rhodes and Ian Geffrard were on the Gold Team.

Patterson, 6-5, 335 pounds, of East St. Louis (Ill.) High School, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from LSU, Iowa State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Tulane and other schools during the summer.

"It was a great experience be able to play for the U.S. Army," Patterson said. "Just showing my appreciation to them. I know how hard their jobs are."

He and Sanford helped the victorious Black Team to a 26-14 win over Team Gold.

"We clicked. We had so much fun getting to know each other better because we're all going to be future teammates," Patterson said.

Patterson and Geffrard, 6-6, 365, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, battled each other during the game and Patterson bragged on his future teammates' nimbleness.

"It's really like two bears seeing who's going to give in first," Patterson said. "He's actually a smart player. Everybody thinks he's big, but has a lot of moves."

Geffrard picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other schools.

Patterson let Geffrard and Rhodes know he and Sanford came out on top.

"We rubbed into their faces from time-to-time," Patterson said. "We always have bragging rights for the next four years."

He said the four of them hope to attend Arkansas' game against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl at Memphis on Dec. 28.

"We're going to link up at the bowl game just to watch the team and support the team," said Patterson, who plans to enroll in January. "Everybody is fired up."

Rhodes, 6-7, 260, of North Little Rock, learned how massive Geffrard is while the tandem was trying to stop Black Team offense with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"Ian fell on me. He put very bit of whatever you want to call it, the 365," Rhodes said. "He and I were on the verge of making a sack and he missed and while he missed, I was on the verge of reaching for him [the quarterback] and as soon as he landed, he rolled over my ankle."

Rhodes visited the doctor Monday was relieved to learn his ankle was just sprained, not broken.

Geffrard, who will enroll at Arkansas in January, had 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries as a senior.

While in awe of Geffrard's size, Rhodes said he also saw his strength on display during one of the military challenges.

"He moved a Jeep Wrangler all by himself, up an incline," Rhodes said. "He did that all by himself. So that's an ox. He's huge."

Rhodes, who plans to enroll at Arkansas after the spring semester, said he is looking froward to having Geffrard inside and himself playing on the edge.

"He's going to make my job easier," Rhodes said. "That's the best thing about it."

Rhodes recorded 84 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 34 quarterback hurries as a senior. He said he looks forward to being coached by Deke Adams, Arkansas' defensive line coach.

"He's definitely my guy," Rhodes said of Adams. "We talk all the time. The conversations are about he wanting me to get bigger and how much he's going to use me on the defensive side of the ball and make a lot of stuff happen."

Tease decommits

Receiver Micah Tease announced on Twitter he was no longer committed to Arkansas on Monday.

Tease, 6-0 and 180 pounds of Tulsa Washington, pledged to the Razorbacks on July 4 over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools.

He made an official visit to Texas A&M over the weekend. He also officially visited Southern Cal and Notre Dame before choosing the Razorbacks in the summer.

A consensus 4-star prospect, Tease is the third recruit to rescind his commitment to the Hogs since Sunday. Arkansas has one high school receiver commitment from Davion Dozier.

