DEAR HELOISE: I am writing about millions of families with helpless dependents and what to do in these scenarios. I was devastated when my wife first indicated her memory was seriously deteriorating. She said, "I forgot how to get to the airport."

Don't let the experts lead you astray, as one did with me. "It's time for your wife to go to a senior care facility," I was told. "This one (shall remain nameless) is the best." I did not know that the expert in dealing with memory care gets paid thousands of dollars per referral, so this advice can be badly tainted.

After three weeks in the institution, with me spending eight to 10 hours a day next to her, she put her head on my shoulder and plaintively asked, "Will you take me home?" And I think she spoke for every person in her situation. We all want to be in our own home!

Years before that, I vividly recall her asking, "Will you take care of me?" That was the same question as "Will you take me home?" I had to think everything through and overrule the "expert."

Let us remain together in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, until death do us part, at home with the love of our life. I care for her more lovingly and carefully than anyone else in the world can. Six hours a day, a caregiver (I have two) comes in so that I can shop, exercise and take care of things, including giving myself a break.

-- A Reader, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I like to use a tea bag more than once, but often when I go back to use it again, it is dried out and stuck to the spoon rest or tea caddy where I left it. Pulling it off results in a tear in the bag and loose tea leaves. I've found that pouring just a bit of hot water from the boiling kettle onto the bag first releases it without a tear, and then I'm ready for my second cup.

-- Nancy Brummett, Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: To eliminate cell phone charging cords and earphone wires from tangling in your purse, briefcase, desk drawer or car glove box, try rolling up the wire and stuffing it into an old sock. Then, stow it. Each wire should get its own sock. I prefer a soft sweat sock, but any old sock can work.

-- Alan H. Simon, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: This is a reminder to regularly clean your hummingbird feeders. At a minimum, the feeders should be taken apart every few weeks (very easy to do) and cleaned with a solution of water and white vinegar (2 parts water, 1 part vinegar).

Black mold and other bacteria and fungi that are harmful to our beautiful little friends can spread a fungus that causes the tongue to swell. It may also cause death to these beautiful marvels of nature.

-- D. Wulff, Bakersfield, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com