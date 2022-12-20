• Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa who is suspected of breaking anti-corruption laws, was reelected as the leader of the ruling African National Congress party.

• Johnny Wolfe, a white history and Black studies teacher in Kansas City, Mo., was fired after an investigation into recordings of him repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes and officials say they're using "the incident to understand where we have fallen short and made mistakes."

• Lamor Whitehead, whose armed robbery during a sermon at his Brooklyn church went viral, faces federal charges because he "abused the trust placed in him by a parishioner, bullied a businessman for $5,000, then tried to defraud him of far more than that, and lied to federal agents," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

• George Wagner IV, 31, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in the 2016 killings of eight members of a rural Ohio family amid a dispute over custody of his niece.

• Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of the former president, wrote that he was giving The New York Times "EXACTLY ZERO" benefit of the doubt after it published a crossword puzzle shaped like a swastika before the first night of Hanukkah.

• Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, was released from federal prison because his bone marrow cancer "renders you so infirm of mind and body that you are no longer physically capable of committing any federal, state or local crime, the U.S. Parole Commission wrote in its findings.

• Ivan Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric in Mississippi, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital for deep lacerations and a significant loss of blood and underwent "several hours of surgery" after he was mauled by five pit bulls during a service call, police said.

• Eric King, 47, of Dallas, was arrested in suspicion of felony vandalism and committing a hate crime after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles police said.

• Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana's secretary of state, wrote in a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards that he has "the serious responsibility of protecting voters' personally identifiable information, which is why I have taken the step of banning the use of TikTok on all devices owned or leased by my agency."