Jan. 6 House panel releases introduction to final report





The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has released an introduction to its final report. The committee also held its final public meeting on Monday, during which it made criminal referrals to the Justice Department for former President Donald Trump and others.

That referral -- essentially, the committee formally urging the agency to investigate, and to explore possible charges -- was expected, and requires no official action. The Justice Department is already pursuing its own investigation.

But the hearing and the first 160-plus pages of material do include some new details, as the committee lays out its case for what would be a historic prosecution of a former president.

WHAT'S IN THE CRIMINAL REFERRALS

It had already been anticipated that the committee would take this action. But until now, it hadn't been clear which laws would be cited.

The committee made four criminal referrals against Trump:

• Obstruction of an official proceeding (18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)): The committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., spotlighted this law a year ago, which makes it a crime to "corruptly" seek to obstruct, influence or impede "any official proceeding," or to attempt to do so. The official proceeding was Congress' counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, which the committee says Trump tried to thwart through his various schemes and by directing his supporters to the Capitol after riling them up with false voter-fraud claims. The second key part of this charge is doing so "corruptly," which is why the committee laid out extensive evidence that Trump was told his stolen-election claims were false, that participants knew their plot to overturn the election was illegal and that Trump acknowledged he had in fact lost. The committee also referred attorney John Eastman and others for violations of this statute.

• Conspiracy to defraud the United States (18 U.S.C. § 371): By citing this law to make a criminal referral of Trump, Eastman and others, the committee says that Trump did not work alone to commit the above offense. The committee refers Trump, Eastman and others based on this law. The committee did not "attempt to determine all of the potential participants in this conspiracy, as our understanding of the role of many individuals may be incomplete even today because they refuse to answer our questions," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., during Monday's hearing.

• Conspiracy to make a false statement (18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 1001): This concerns the so-called "fake electors" plot. The committee alleges that Trump conspired with others to submit to Congress and the National Archives alternate slates of Trump electors from key states, which in some cases involved falsely asserting in a legal document that they had been duly elected. Some of the fake electors themselves have faced legal scrutiny because of this.

• "Incite," "assist" or provide "aid and comfort" to an insurrection (18 U.S.C. § 2383): Trump was impeached on charges of inciting the mob but was later acquitted, despite a historic number of crossover votes by Republicans. The committee suggests Trump and others, through actions before and during the riot, satisfied each of the quoted words.

"These are not the only statutes that are potentially relevant to President Trump's conduct related to the 2020 election," said Raskin.

He added that the committee had also subpoenaed four members of Congress for information about Trump's plans to overturn the election. None complied, so the committee referred them "for appropriate sanction by the House Ethics Committee."



