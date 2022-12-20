Legal battle over $1B Citigroup blunder ends

A hard-fought battle between Citigroup and creditors of Revlon over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.

The order of dismissal came Monday after the last holdouts among the lenders agreed to return their share of $504 million the creditors still had after Citigroup's victory in court.

That sum was part of an original errant payment of more than $900 million, some of which had already been voluntarily returned to the bank by other recipients.

The case is Citibank NA v. Brigade Capital Management, 20-cv-6539, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).