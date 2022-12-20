Disguised propaganda

Your editorial about the rising debt ceiling provided two links. Links to external sources can be very useful. I did a bit of verification online and it appears that TaxFoundation.org is a legitimate, nonpartisan think tank whose information can be trusted.

But "PragerU"? Not so much.

While I grant the Democrat-Gazette can adopt whatever editorial stance it chooses, as I have my own opinions, I find it disturbing that you would point your readers toward external information sources whose political slant distorts or misrepresents actual facts. In my quick check, I found PragerU rated as "right wing" and extreme in its representations. To your credit, you labeled it as being slanted to the right. But if you are going to offer your readers sources to educate themselves further, please balance right with left. Or just stick to verifiable nonpartisan sources that give us the facts. Don't disguise propaganda as information.

CECE BOX

Springdale

Athletes won't play?

I think any player in any sport who refuses to play in a game that he is eligible to play in should have to repay the school for all the money spent to get him or her to that point in their athletic career, period!

EDDIE BRICKELL

Austin

Another money grab

Donald Trump is always looking for new ways to bilk his loyal supporters out of some money. His latest is selling a digital trading card featuring his face over the body of various superheroes. Our governor-elect and the state congressional delegation have probably already purchased theirs.

Too bad there is not a card with his face and the body of Clarabell the Clown. Even the hair color is about right. I know folks who would stand in line to buy that one!

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

No white Christmas?

Turn on the news in Arkansas, and you'll find freeze warnings one week and tornadoes the next. As winter heatwaves get muggier, and as tornado season begins to last year-round, a white Christmas starts looking less likely. But the effects of climate change persist long after we pack up our Christmas trees.

Just this past week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture allocated $12.4 million to Arkansas and other Southern states to determine better, climate-friendly farming practices, market "climate-smart" wood products, and establish better hardwood practices.

But we can't just move money around; we need to do more to reduce the climate pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere and alters the climate to our detriment.

Climate threatens some of our state's greatest money-makers. Agriculture suffers from whiplash caused by sweltering summers and floods of rain. Fish spawning is altered by warmer waters. Birds and fowl are forced to migrate due to destroyed habitats and a lack of food, such as rice. Temperature changes have forced deer to relocate. Northwest Arkansas, in particular, faces concerns regarding the Marshallese community, whose native Marshall Islands are expected to be underwater in a decade.

Through lobbying with other young conservatives, I know that my members of Congress care about the Natural State. I hope that Congressmen Bruce Westerman, Rick Crawford, Steve Womack, French Hill, and Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman will all keep the Natural State natural by supporting policies that conserve our environment. Some possible legislation includes the RISEE Act, the FOREST Act, the NCARS Act, the GCSA, and/or a carbon price.

I know that my members of Congress care, but they need to know that there are constituents on their side. If we all act now, we might one day have another white Christmas.

KATIE ZAKRZEWSKI

Little Rock

End war with Russia

Sen. Tom Cotton: Our president, military leaders and State Department continue to make bad decisions with respect to our proxy war with Russia, which is actually war, the act of killing people and breaking things.

America is better than that and we are totally ignoring the plight of literally millions of the people of Ukraine who are suffering under the cloud of our misguided geopolitical decisions over the past decade.

Our president, military leaders and State Department have taken our country to where it should not be.

Please stop funding and sending military aid that has no clearly defined outcomes, very little accountability and being employed by a country that cannot survive a war with Russia. Ukraine will be destroyed, Europe will soon be in economic crisis and our own country at risk.

We will regret doing anything less than ending this very bad situation.

RON MAINES

Rogers