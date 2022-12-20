Sections
Little Rock Board approves budget that gives raises to city employees

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 9:47 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock City Hall is shown in this 2019 file photo.

A roughly $315 million budget for 2023 was approved at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The budget sets revenue and expenditures across all city funds at approximately $315 million and $313 million, respectively.

City board members adopted the budget ordinance in a voice vote after debating a transparency-focused amendment sponsored by City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4.

The budget gives raises to police officers, firefighters and 911 communications personnel. Also getting raises are non-uniformed, full-time city workers, who are set to receive a 3.5% across-the-board pay increase.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

