Little Rock Board approves budget that gives raises to city employees

A roughly $315 million budget for 2023 was approved at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The budget sets revenue and expenditures across all city funds at approximately $315 million and $313 million, respectively.

City board members adopted the budget ordinance in a voice vote after debating a transparency-focused amendment sponsored by City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4.

The budget gives raises to police officers, firefighters and 911 communications personnel. Also getting raises are non-uniformed, full-time city workers, who are set to receive a 3.5% across-the-board pay increase.

