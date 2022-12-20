Little Rock police arrest two more teens in January homicide

Little Rock police arrested two more teenagers in a January homicide after issuing arrest warrants last week, according to a news release posted on the city’s website Tuesday.

Grant Nichol, 17, was arrested Monday, according to his arrest report. Evan Franklin, 18, was arrested Tuesday, according to an online jail roster.

Both face charges of first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act in the Jan. 8 shooting death of Jadon Shackelford, 21, at 1401 Florida Ave.

The two warrants were issued Thursday after months of work by detectives in the case, the release says.

Nichol is suspected of being one of the people who fired into a vehicle, causing the death of Shackelford, according to an arrest report. He was 16 at the time of the killing and is being charged as an adult.

Franklin’s arrest report was not readily available Tuesday night. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Police on April 14 arrested Jordan Parkinson, 18, who surrendered to police and faces a capital murder charge in the shooting.

Shackelford’s mother, Hailey Shackelford, said in April that the family had never met Parkinson, who was 17 at the time of the slaying, before and that they believed there are more people responsible for her son’s death.

Parkinson was initially held in the Pulaski County jail on no bond, but his bail was reduced to $400,000 on May 6, court records show. He was released on bond May 10.

However, on May 16, Little Rock police arrested Parkinson on a failure to comply warrant and his bond was revoked, records show. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night on no bond, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.