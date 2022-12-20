Man charged with negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated after deadly crash in Jacksonville

A man was charged and arrested after Jacksonville police say he killed a person when he crashed while driving intoxicated on Monday.

Kevin Karosich has been charged with negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 6600 block of John Harden Drive in reference to an injury accident and found the victim dead there, from injuries sustained in an accident.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Karosich was driving the vehicle that was declared to be at fault in the accident, the Police Department said.

He was taken to the department for a chemical test, and police said they could smell intoxicants on him.

A Standard Field Sobriety Test wasn’t conducted because Karosich was involved in an accident, the release said.

But Karosich agreed to give a urine and breath sample, and the result of his breath test was 0.12, police said.

An online jail roster indicated that he remained in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday afternoon.