Man jailed after report of hostility at old home

HOT SPRINGS -- The former owner of a house in Pearcy was arrested Friday after he was accused of harassing the new owners of the home, parking in their driveway and even calling law enforcement to report them being in the house.

Darren Lee Hixon, 53, who lists a Murphy's Terrace address, was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m. on a misdemeanor count of harassment, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Hixon was held over the weekend on a $5,000 bond and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the owner of a residence on North Ross Maddox Road in Pearcy filed a complaint with the Garland County sheriff's office on Dec. 10.

He alleges that on Dec. 4, the previous owner of his home, identified as Hixon, parked his vehicle in their garage and confronted the victim's mother, who also lives at the residence.

The victim noted Hixon "believes he still owns my home" and told the victim's mother "this is his house and he does not understand why we are there." The victim notes he purchased the home in July and they have lived there since August.

The victim called the sheriff's office and deputies made contact with Hixon and told him he was trespassing and "to never come back."

Between Dec. 9 and 10, the victim called the sheriff's office five times because, he said, Hixon continued to harass them. He noted Hixon would drive through the neighborhood "causing me alarm and annoyance" and at one point parked across the street and "called the police on us."

When deputies arrived, Hixon reportedly told them the victim and his family "were in his house." Hixon was told he does not own the home and was again told to leave the area.

The victim noted that at one point he was walking his dog when Hixon pulled up behind him in a dark SUV and "began following me." He said he moved over and Hixon pulled ahead and parked, "causing me alarm. I feared for my safety."

On Dec. 10, around 3 a.m., Hixon was reportedly parked in front of the house again "turning his headlights on and off." The victim noted Hixon was parked at the end of the driveway "putting myself and my family under surveillance."

The family called the sheriff's office and deputies again responded and reportedly located Hixon sitting in his vehicle "with his pants and underwear pulled down to his thighs" and his genitalia exposed. Hixon could not provide any legitimate purpose for being parked there and was again ordered to leave.